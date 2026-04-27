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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Beyoncé, Offset, Nicki & Kehlani Drop

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Beyoncé, Offset, Nicki & Kehlani Drop

Beyoncé’s Lemonade hits 10 years, Offset opens up about being shot, Nicki Minaj may attend the White House dinner, and Kehlani drops a new album.

Published on April 27, 2026

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It’s New Music Friday, and the culture is outside. This week’s biggest headline? It’s officially been 10 years since Beyoncé dropped Lemonade—a game-changing album that didn’t just dominate charts but shifted the entire music release strategy, making Friday the industry standard for drops.

Speaking of new music, Kehlani is back with a self-titled album that’s already getting major buzz. The project features heavy hitters like Missy Elliott, Brandy, and Lil Wayne, proving it’s a must-listen for R&B fans. Meanwhile, Latto and GloRilla teamed up for a fiery new release, adding even more heat to the weekend playlist.

On the news side, Offset is finally opening up about his recent shooting, revealing he stayed focused on recovery and his craft while avoiding distractions. At the same time, Lil Tjay addressed ongoing speculation tied to the situation, saying legal advice is limiting what he can share.

In politics-meets-pop culture, Nicki Minaj is reportedly expected at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, D.C., adding another headline moment to her already buzzworthy year.

And finally, the highly anticipated Michael Jackson biopic is off to a strong start at the box office, with early numbers signaling a potentially massive opening weekend.

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