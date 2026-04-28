Velvet-Voiced Bruno Mars Beautifully Belts '777' Hits In ATL Alongside Anderson .Paak & Leon Thomas [Exclusive]

Bruno Mars brought his velvet-voiced showmanship to Atlanta’s Bobby Dodd Stadium for a funk-filled, crowd-commanding stop on The Romantic Tour. The night was dripping in nostalgia, musicianship, and what felt like “777” nonstop hits all drenched in his signature, soul-soaked sound.





Source: Daniel Ramos

Before Mars even touched the stage, the tone was set by Anderson .Paak, who took on his DJ alter ego, DJ Pee Wee, to warm up the crowd. Opening with “Dancing Queen”, he hyped the audience with, “ATL, I made it baby,” before welcoming them to “the greatest show in the universe, Bruno Mars presents The Romantic Tour.”

From there, he launched into a genre-spanning set that kept the energy high, mixing classics and crowd favorites like “Push It” and “We Found Love”, while even leading the stadium in a full-fledged “Swag Surf” moment.

Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Rocking his signature pageboy wig, DJ Pee Wee leaned fully into the bit, stepping away from his turntables to dance across the stage and toss T-shirts into the sold-out crowd, turning his opening set into a full-fledged performance rather than a traditional warm-up.

Paak kept the crowd–a mix of lovers, students, friends, and families, fully engaged with pulse-pounding sounds, punctuated by the electrifying trumpet skills of Maurice Brown, before transitioning into his own hit, “Am I Wrong,” for another stadium-wide sing-along.

Then it was Leon Thomas’ turn to engage the audience.

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Decked out in all red in keeping with the tour’s romance theme, the multi-hyphenate kicked things off with “How Fast” before moving into “Just How You Are” and “Not Fair,” and of course, his mega-hit “Mutt,” which drew one of the biggest responses of the opening sets. Effortlessly switching from album-ready vocals to the guitar and drums, Thomas delivered a dynamic, high-energy performance that proved to be the perfect warm-up for Mars.

Then it was time for Bruno Mars to hit the stage. Accompanied by his razor-sharp band, The Hooligans, Mars emerged to deafening screams, immediately commanding the stadium with the kind of polish and precision that’s always defined his career.

Source: Daniel Ramos / Daniel Ramos

Mars set the tone, opening with “Risk It All,” performing in front of towering stained-glass visuals as trumpets blared and percussion boomed, underscoring the song’s urgency and emotional weight.

He then invited the crowd to move their hips with him during “Cha Cha Cha,” even breaking things down for a lively bongo solo that showcased his musicianship.

Throughout the night, Mars danced and sang alongside his Hooligan background singers, transporting the sold-out stadium to the smooth, nostalgic sounds of the ’70s and ’80s, elevating songs into full-scale moments.

“On My Soul” featured not only time-traveling eight-count choreography but also bursts of pyrotechnics and flashing lights that intensified the performance. That immersive approach became the theme of the night with every song feeling like its own experience, including his hit “24K Magic,” which he reimagined with a funk-driven twist, amplified by talkbox-infused background vocals.

At one point, things got especially funky as the “Treasure” singer paid homage to James Brown, draped in a cape in a nod to the Godfather of Soul’s legendary stage theatrics. The cape stayed on briefly before he seamlessly transported concertgoers to 2016 with “Perm,” keeping the funk front and center as the crowd fed off the high-energy throwback moment.

The visuals were a standout throughout the night, particularly during a soulful, ’70s-inspired moment when Mars delivered a smooth rendition of The Stylistics'”You Are Everything” before transitioning into going into Zapp & Rogers’ “I Wanna Be Your Man,” blending eras with ease and reinforcing the show’s nostalgic theme.

Then it was time for Silk Sonic.

Now trading his signature DJ wig for his signature smile, Anderson .Paak reemerged behind the drum kit while Mars strapped on his guitar for “777,” transforming the stadium into a casino-like spectacle complete with pyrotechnics and a silky groove.

The duo didn’t waste time getting to the hits. Mars led Paak into “Smokin Out The Window” and “Fly As Me”, even breaking down “Smokin Out The Window” into a playful, stop-and-start arrangement that let the crowd savor every lyric. They also revisited Leave The Door Open; the track Mars jokingly called the one that “started this whole Silk Sonic mess in the first place”, before slipping into a soul-stirring vocal showdown, trading impassioned runs and sky-high notes in a fun, full-throttle “yearn-off.”

After the Silk Sonic set, Mars continued with a slick run of hits, seamlessly weaving together eras of his catalog, from early chart-toppers to funk-forward anthems that kept the crowd on its feet.

Source: Daniel Ramos / Daniel Ramos

Throughout the night, he maintained a direct connection with the audience, pausing to joke, shout out fans on his “Angel Baby” cam, and soak in the moment.

With The Romantic Tour, Bruno Mars proves that classic showmanship still reigns supreme. His Atlanta stop delivered a full-scale, funk-fueled production where sharp eight-counts met soul-stirring vocals and silk-smooth harmonies. Every moment leaned into romance, rhythm, and precision, the kind of performance that keeps you locked in from start to finish.

This one was for the lovers. And just when the (romantic) groove settled in, you wished it would never end.





Velvet-Voiced Bruno Mars Beautifully Belts '777' Hits In ATL Alongside Anderson .Paak & Leon Thomas [Exclusive] was originally published on bossip.com