DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Megan Exit, Migos Buzz, Beyoncé Rumors

The timeline is buzzing after Megan Thee Stallion announced she’ll be ending her Broadway run in Moulin Rouge! earlier than expected. Originally slated to perform through mid-May, the Houston rapper will now take her final bow on May 1, cutting her run short by about two weeks.

Fans quickly connected the timing to her recent breakup with Klay Thompson, whom she publicly accused of cheating in a now-deleted social media post. While nothing has been confirmed, many are pointing to the need to prioritize her mental health ahead of a busy “Hot Girl Summer.”

Meanwhile, speculation is growing around a possible Migos reunion. Quavo and Offset both shared nostalgic images tied to the group, sparking hope that new music could be on the way—potentially incorporating unreleased verses from Takeoff.

In other news, Jay-Z is going viral for emphasizing authenticity in hip-hop, urging veteran artists to stay true to their stories rather than chase younger trends.

And as for the BeyHive? Beyoncé’s team has officially shut down rumors that her Act 3 era will launch at the upcoming Met Gala 2026. While she will serve as co-chair, fans may have to wait a bit longer for the next chapter.