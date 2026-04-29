BWHM: ‘Beauty Is Not An Aesthetic’ — Former Miss World, Jamaican Politician Lisa Hanna Launches Luxe Beauty Brand

Screenshot courtesy of lisahannabeauty.com Lisa Hanna has always been so much more than just a pretty face. After winning Miss World 1993, the girl from humble beginnings in St. Mary, Jamaica, who used to struggle with acne, went on to serve 18 terms in the Caribbean country’s Parliament. But don’t get it twisted. At age 50, the former pageant queen is still drop-dead gorgeous. And, now she’s sharing the secrets to her ageless beauty with the world by launching Lisa Hanna Beauty. Lisa Hanna, after winning Miss World 1993 in Sun City, South Africa. Source: Patrick Durand / Getty “I don’t believe beauty can be defined,” she told ESSENCE. “I believe that it is how you make people feel. It’s uncontained. It is the ownership of all things you want to be. Beauty is not an aesthetic, but it’s the ability to have self-acceptance.” RELATED CONTENT: Cardi B’s Grow-Good Beauty Is Rooted In Her Real-Life Hair Evolution

Screenshot courtesy of lisahannabeauty.com Launching in partnership with the luxurious Equinox Hotel, the collection is available at the Equinox Spa for treatments and purchase as well as online. Lisa Hanna Beauty has a range of products, including an anti-aging serum for firm and radiant skin that targets fine lines, a dewy hydrating mist, a cooling eye gel to combat puffiness, and more products, such as cleansers and cremes. Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. THE SERUM is designed to support firmness, elasticity, and visible radiance through a controlled, multi-depth approach. $130.00. Screenshot courtesy of lisahannabeauty.com ADVANCED BALANCE CLEANSER is a serum-textured gel cleanser that removes impurities and makeup while preserving the skin’s natural moisture barrier and pH balance. $55.00. Screenshot courtesy of lisahannabeauty.com