Klay Thompson Goes Live While Enjoying The 'High Seas' Following Split From Megan Thee Stallion

Klay Thompson is moving on from his high-profile breakup with Megan Thee Stallion, showcasing his carefree lifestyle on social media.

Megan Thee Stallion publicly accused Thompson of infidelity, leading to the end of their relationship of less than a year.

Thompson's boat, previously named after Megan, raises questions about whether he has changed the name or kept it as a reminder of their past.

Klay Thompson is back to business as usual following his recent breakup from Megan Thee Stallion.

Source: Johnny Nunez

The NBA player has yet to comment on the highly publicized split, but on Wednesday, April 29, he took to Instagram Live to show off just how well he’s doing. At the beginning of the video, which has since been shared to X, Klay shouts, “It feels good to be back on the high seas!” adding that there’s “nothing like it.”

He went on to reiterate once again, “It feels good to be back, nothing like the ocean, I’m telling you.”

It’s not clear who Thompson is on the boat with, but he keeps referencing some of his “boys” and turning to the side to talk to them. His boating day also featured an iced coffee in-hand and some loud music blasting on his speakers.

While this definitely seems like a clear message from Klay trying to signal just how well he’s doing post-split, there’s one fact that fans just can’t get over–he’s likely on the boat that he named after Megan Thee Stallion.

After the former couple shared their first Thanksgiving together last year–which featured Thompson’s dad GUSHING over Megan’s cooking–the NBA player also showed off his boat, which he named after his then-girlfriend.

A photo shared to Klay Thompson’s Instagram account back in November showed the rapper cruising on a boat that the Dallas Maverick named the “SS Stallion” after her.

Now that he’s cruising post-breakup, it begs the question of whether or not he kept the name, or if he’s already made the moves to change it.

Megan Thee Stallion publicly accused Thompson of infidelity over the weekend, revealing that their relationship had come to an end. The pair dated, publicly, for a little less than a year.

“Cheating, had me around your whole family playing house… got ‘cold feet,'” She wrote in her Instagram Story at the time. “Holding you down through all your HORRIBLE mood swings and treatment towards me during your basketball season now you don’t know if you can be “monogamous”???? b-tch I need a REAL break after this one .. bye yall.”

In a message to TMZ, Megan’s rep confirmed the split in a statement:

“I’ve made the decision to end my relationship with Klay. Trust, fidelity and respect are non-negotiable for me in a relationship, and when those values are compromised, there’s no real path forward. I’m taking this time to prioritize myself and move ahead with peace and clarity.”

Klay Thompson Goes Live While Enjoying The 'High Seas' Following Split From Megan Thee Stallion was originally published on bossip.com