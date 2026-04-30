DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Pooh Shiesty, Offset, Latto Drama

Things are heating up in the legal world for Pooh Shiesty, while Offset and Latto are also making headlines for very different reasons.

Pooh Shiesty is facing new uncertainty in his ongoing federal case after his attorney, Bradford Cohen, officially withdrew from representing him. The case, which reportedly involves serious allegations tied to kidnapping and conspiracy, now leaves the Memphis rapper without legal counsel at a critical moment. With his career already on pause, fans are questioning what’s next and who could step in to defend him moving forward.

Meanwhile, Offset is dealing with legal trouble of his own. The rapper has been sued in a lawsuit by a security guard who claims he was assaulted during an incident at a dispensary back in March of last year. According to the guard, Offset and his team attacked him after he asked for identification. Offset, however, is pushing back hard, denying all allegations and asking the court to dismiss the case. He claims the situation was escalated by the accuser, who allegedly spit on him.

On a lighter note, Latto is setting the record straight after accidentally revealing a glimpse of her baby online. The rapper explained that the video leak was unintentional, blaming confusion over TikTok’s features. While some fans remain skeptical, others are celebrating her motherhood era.