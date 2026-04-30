Cedric Nash on the Black Wealth Summit, Investing, and Generational Wealth

The DMV is closing out Financial Literacy Month with a major focus on economic empowerment as Cedric Nash brings the Black Wealth Summit to the region.

Designed as a hub for financial education, the summit connects attendees with industry experts, advisors, and major financial institutions to provide practical tools for building wealth. With support from companies like Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, and Kaiser Permanente, the event aims to make financial knowledge more accessible to the community.

The summit stands out for its hands-on approach, offering step-by-step guidance across multiple areas of wealth-building. Attendees can learn how to build their first stock portfolio, explore franchise ownership opportunities, and gain insight into real estate investing, including hotel ownership and operations.

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Technology is also a major focus, with sessions dedicated to artificial intelligence and how it can be used to create side hustles and new income streams. These conversations reflect the growing importance of digital tools in modern financial growth.

In addition to technical strategies, the summit emphasizes the importance of financial mindset and community support. The event encourages open conversations around money and highlights the role families and networks play in building and sustaining generational wealth.

A range of speakers, including financial experts, entrepreneurs, and motivational leaders, will share insights on how to create long-term financial stability. The summit is designed to meet people where they are—whether they are just starting out or looking to expand their existing investments.

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Taking place May 1st – 2nd, the Black Wealth Summit offers accessible pricing and resources to ensure broad participation across the DMV. Attendees are encouraged to come ready to learn, connect, and take actionable steps toward building lasting wealth.