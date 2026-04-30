Listen Live
Close
Local

Cedric Nash on the Black Wealth Summit, AI and Generational Wealth

Cedric Nash on the Black Wealth Summit, Investing, and Generational Wealth

Cedric Nash brings the Black Wealth Summit to the DMV, offering tools on investing, AI, and real estate to help build generational wealth.

Published on April 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

CEDRIC NASH INTERVIEW

The DMV is closing out Financial Literacy Month with a major focus on economic empowerment as Cedric Nash brings the Black Wealth Summit to the region.

Designed as a hub for financial education, the summit connects attendees with industry experts, advisors, and major financial institutions to provide practical tools for building wealth. With support from companies like Morgan Stanley, Charles Schwab, and Kaiser Permanente, the event aims to make financial knowledge more accessible to the community.

The summit stands out for its hands-on approach, offering step-by-step guidance across multiple areas of wealth-building. Attendees can learn how to build their first stock portfolio, explore franchise ownership opportunities, and gain insight into real estate investing, including hotel ownership and operations.

Technology is also a major focus, with sessions dedicated to artificial intelligence and how it can be used to create side hustles and new income streams. These conversations reflect the growing importance of digital tools in modern financial growth.

In addition to technical strategies, the summit emphasizes the importance of financial mindset and community support. The event encourages open conversations around money and highlights the role families and networks play in building and sustaining generational wealth.

A range of speakers, including financial experts, entrepreneurs, and motivational leaders, will share insights on how to create long-term financial stability. The summit is designed to meet people where they are—whether they are just starting out or looking to expand their existing investments.

Taking place May 1st – 2nd, the Black Wealth Summit offers accessible pricing and resources to ensure broad participation across the DMV. Attendees are encouraged to come ready to learn, connect, and take actionable steps toward building lasting wealth.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Your Tax Dollars Being Wasted: Unqualified Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth Takes Kid Rock on Apache Helicopter Joy Ride

Hip-Hop Wired

No One Asked For This: Donald Trump Will Desecrate U.S. Passports With His Orange Mug

Hip-Hop Wired
Every Brand That Used Drake’s 'ICEMAN' Roll Out As A Marketing Blizzard

Every Brand That Used Drake’s 'ICEMAN' Roll Out As A Marketing Blizzard

Hip-Hop Wired
Super Bowl LX: New England Patriots v Seattle Seahawks

Jay-Z Named One Of NYT's 30 Greatest Living American Songwriters

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
7 Items
Celebrity News  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Hollywood Showed Up And Showed Out For Joe Turner’s Come And Gone Opening Night

Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Like Father, Like Son: NFL Players Who Followed Their Dads Into The League

The Morning Hustle Birthday Bash XXX Flyaway 2026
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Win Your Way to Birthday Bash in Atlanta

16 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Le’Veon Bell Accuses Ex-NY Jets Coach Adam Gase of Using Cocaine In His Office

47 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Rest In Sports: Notable Sports Figures And Athletes Who have Died In 2026

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close