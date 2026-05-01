The AUDACITY — Slim Thug Says He’d 'Never' Date Megan Thee Stallion Post-Klay Thompson Split (After Shooting His Shot On Repeat)

Source: Getty

The Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson breakup barely had time to go viral before Slim Thug pulled out his phone to do a livestream, sharing his two cents.

“I can’t deal with that. I’mma be in trouble. I like a regular life, I don’t want motherf***kers watching me everywhere I go,” said 45-year-old Big Slim.

And here’s the twist: after monthssssss of very publicly thirsting over the Houston Hottie, this man now wants everybody to know he is not interested in dating a woman of her stature. Sir, the internet has receipts, and we will be reviewing them today.

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Let’s set the scene. Megan Thee Stallion publicly ended her relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson on Instagram, accusing him of cheating. It was later confirmed to TMZ that “trust, fidelity, and respect” were non-negotiables for her.

As soon as that post went live, the entire internet lost its mind, and Slim Thug was apparently no exception, except his reaction was a little different from everyone else’s.

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Source: General / Slim Thug

During a recent livestream, Slim used the breakup moment to explain his thoughts on marriage and why he would never date Megan or someone of her stature.

“I hate to see that. I’m not never rooting for that,” he said. “That’s why I can’t be in that situation because if you get in a situation like that, look what happens when it don’t work out. I won’t even be able to be myself, no, I know what that is. I can’t deal with that. I’mma be in trouble. I like a regular life, I don’t want motherf***kers watching me everywhere I go.” He continued, “I know who I am, I’m 45 at this point, and I don’t even trust myself in a lot of situations. The situations I don’t trust myself in, I don’t sign up for,” the Houston rapper said. “I’m good, but God bless everybody.”



Now that is a pivot we did not see coming from a man who, just last year, was on Instagram Live claiming Megan was sending him signals.

Because let us not forget the history here. As VIBE, reported, Megan played his songs at Coachella and publicly shut down his advances on stage.