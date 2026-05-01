Don’t Miss This Mommy & Me Giveaway!

Celebrate Mom the right way this Mother’s Day with 93.9 WKYS! Upload your favorite “Mommy & Me” photo for a chance to win 2-Day GA tickets to The Roots Picnic 2026. Whether it’s a throwback or a recent picture, we want to see the love between you and your Ma!

Submit your name, email, phone number, and photo for your chance to win. Don’t wait—entries close May 7, 2026.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the Washington, DC metropolitan area, 18+. Subject to Official Rules.