REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Stefon Diggs Trial & Chris Brown Custody Case

It’s a lot of legal drama hitting timelines today, and two major names are making headlines for very different reasons.

First up, Stefon Diggs is currently in the hot seat as his assault trial gets underway. The case stems from allegations made by his former chef, who claims he struck her and choked her during a dispute tied to unpaid wages. During testimony, she described their relationship as “complicated,” explaining it evolved from friendship into something more personal before she began working for him in early 2025.

Diggs’ legal team has pushed back strongly, denying all allegations and stating that no assault or incident occurred on the date in question—or at any time. As the trial unfolds, more details are expected to come to light.

Meanwhile, over in another legal battle, Chris Brown is dealing with a custody dispute involving his ex. She has sued in a lawsuit requesting both physical and legal custody of their young daughter. According to court filings, the child has lived with her full-time since birth, and she’s now seeking to formalize that arrangement legally.

While Brown would still be granted visitation rights, the case highlights ongoing tensions as both parties work to define custody terms moving forward.