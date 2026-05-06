Listen Live
Close
Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Stefon Diggs Cleared & Breezy Tracklist

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Stefon Diggs Cleared & Breezy Tracklist

Stefon Diggs was found not guilty in his assault lawsuit while Chris Brown celebrated his birthday by revealing star-studded album features.

Published on May 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reddzz Rundown V3

Stefon Diggs can finally put his legal drama behind him. The former Patriots wide receiver was found not guilty on all charges tied to an assault case brought against him by former personal chef Jamila Adams. Diggs had been accused of assault and strangulation, but after just 90 minutes of deliberation, the jury returned a verdict clearing him of both counts.

The courtroom erupted after the verdict was read, officially exonerating the NFL star. The case had been making headlines online for weeks, especially after social media users resurfaced videos of Adams dancing days after the alleged incident. Now, many fans believe Diggs may have a shot at returning to football with the controversy behind him.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown gave fans another reason to celebrate. On his birthday, Breezy revealed the feature lineup for his upcoming album dropping this Friday. The project is stacked with appearances from NBA YoungBoy, Sexyy Red, GloRilla, Leon Thomas, Bryson Tiller, Tank, Vybz Kartel, and Lucky Daye.

Fans online are already buzzing about the 25-track project, with many excited to hear Chris Brown tap back into his classic R&B sound while blending today’s hottest artists. Between courtroom headlines and major music announcements, social media definitely had plenty to talk about today.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Drake Spotted Filming In Toronto Cemetery As ‘ICEMAN’ Rollout Continues

Hip-Hop Wired

Reality Star Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Slammed For Blaming Joe Biden & Pete Buttigieg For Spirit Airlines Shutting Down

Hip-Hop Wired
Chris Brown court case

Man Arrested After Alleged Shooting Outside Chris Brown's Home

Hip-Hop Wired
GloRilla: The Glorious Tour - Atlanta, GA

Real Boston Richey Addressed Allegations From Ex Regarding Strap-On

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
22 Items
Entertainment  |  Chase Iseghohi

20 Rappers Who Have Never Attended the Met Gala

5 Items
Culture  |  Allison Hazel

#BWHM: ‘A Long Walk’ Into Legacy — 5 Reasons Jill Scott Is Still A Neo-Soul Icon

The Morning Hustle Birthday Bash XXX Flyaway 2026
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

Win Your Way to Birthday Bash in Atlanta

939wkys roots picnic
2 Items
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

ROAD TO ROOTS PICNIC: Win Your 2026 Festival Getaway

21 Items
Style & Fashion  |  J.D. Jones

Fine AF Fridays — Larenz Tate, Janet Jackson, Kandi Buruss & More Stars Got Us Zooming In… And Staying There, Vol. 24

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close