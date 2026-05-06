REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Stefon Diggs Cleared & Breezy Tracklist

Stefon Diggs can finally put his legal drama behind him. The former Patriots wide receiver was found not guilty on all charges tied to an assault case brought against him by former personal chef Jamila Adams. Diggs had been accused of assault and strangulation, but after just 90 minutes of deliberation, the jury returned a verdict clearing him of both counts.

The courtroom erupted after the verdict was read, officially exonerating the NFL star. The case had been making headlines online for weeks, especially after social media users resurfaced videos of Adams dancing days after the alleged incident. Now, many fans believe Diggs may have a shot at returning to football with the controversy behind him.

Meanwhile, Chris Brown gave fans another reason to celebrate. On his birthday, Breezy revealed the feature lineup for his upcoming album dropping this Friday. The project is stacked with appearances from NBA YoungBoy, Sexyy Red, GloRilla, Leon Thomas, Bryson Tiller, Tank, Vybz Kartel, and Lucky Daye.

Fans online are already buzzing about the 25-track project, with many excited to hear Chris Brown tap back into his classic R&B sound while blending today’s hottest artists. Between courtroom headlines and major music announcements, social media definitely had plenty to talk about today.