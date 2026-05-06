Reps For Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Tell Fans To RIH-Lax Amid Swirling Met Gala Tension Rumors

Videos suggest tension, but sources say it was misinterpreted - just ordinary Met Gala interactions, no underlying drama

Woman seen talking to Rocky is a fashion editor known to Rihanna, not a romantic interest

Couple appeared happy together throughout the event, despite how they may have looked in videos

The tension between Rihanna and A$AP Rocky appeared to surface not once, but twice during Monday night’s Met Gala in New York City- although the couple’s reps say it wasn’t that serious.

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Multiple videos circulating on social media suggest that the couple may have had some uncomfortable moments behind the scenes- but sources have assured TMZ that they’re being blown out of proportion.

One clip, which was posted to X on Tuesday, shows the rapper speaking with two women while his longtime partner is being interviewed just a few steps away. During the exchange, Rihanna can be seen briefly turning toward Rocky with a serious expression, which many thought came off as the singer being irritated.

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TMZ also caught another video of the couple that night, filmed by a photographer inside their Sprinter van after the event. During the clip, the couple appeared to be having an emotional conversation, with both seeming slightly irritated.

As speculation spread online, however, additional details have challenged the initial narrative. A witness at the Met Gala told the outlet that the pair looked happy together throughout the evening, despite how they may have looked in the videos.

Sources familiar with the situation told TMZ that the woman seen talking with Rocky in the now-viral clip is Giovanna Battaglia Engelbert, an Italian fashion editor and stylist who has known Rihanna for years and reportedly has “a lot of respect” for her. According to these sources, the widely shared video does not capture the full interaction and Giovanna had actually been speaking with Rihanna first. The two were said to be laughing together before she continued chatting with Rocky nearby.

TMZ went on to report that Giovanna—who attended the event with singer EJAE—was joking with Rocky about his necklace while Rihanna participated in an interview a short distance away. Even though Rihanna appeared serious when glancing in Rocky’s direction, insiders emphasized that there was no romantic undertone between Rocky and Giovanna.

In addition to these sources, the man who filmed the video of ASAP Rocky “ignoring” Rihanna has also spoken out.

“@backstageliveend was talking with the couple on the red carpet at the #metgala she was not unhappy and everyone in that circle know each other, so please stop,” they wrote in an Instagram comment. “The couple is very much in love.”

The couple’s rep added to TMZ that the sprinter van footage doesn’t show tension, just two people drained from having a marathon 16-hour day.

“It was a long day, and they were running on empty,” said the outlet’s source.



Despite the online chatter, sources maintain that the situation has been misinterpreted. What appeared to be tension was likely nothing more than ordinary Met Gala interactions, with no underlying relationship drama—just casual conversation in a high-profile setting.

Reps For Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Tell Fans To RIH-Lax Amid Swirling Met Gala Tension Rumors was originally published on bossip.com