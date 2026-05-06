NeNe Leakes & Andy Cohen Confirm Being On Better Terms, NeNe Wonders Whether There's 'Space' For Her On #RHOA

Prince Williams / Cindy Ord

The door is OPEN!

NeNe Leakes is ready to “move forward” after the 2022 lawsuit that nearly derailed her relationship with Andy Cohen and executives at Bravo, and it appears the feeling may be mutual. Leakes, who is set to appear in the upcoming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, a newly announced Bravo spinoff slated for a 2026 debut, shared in an interview with Vulture that she hasn’t spoken to Cohen since filing the lawsuit against Bravo and its producers, alleging a hostile and racist work environment. The case was dropped later that same year.

According to Leakes, reconnecting is ultimately Cohen’s decision, as she has already moved on emotionally.

“I guess the question would be, ‘What would it take to get him back on those terms?’” the Bravolebrity, 58, told Vulture on Tuesday. “I am the kind of person that, good or bad, time heals. You don’t have to be besties or anything like that, but I move forward. I’m not into holding negative energy.”

Andy Cohen says the lawsuit is “in the past.”

Her remarks came just one day after Cohen spoke with Vulture on May 4, offering his own perspective on their current dynamic. While he declined to discuss specifics of the legal situation, he made it clear that the lawsuit is firmly behind them, telling the outlet that it was “in the past.”

In a prior interview with BOSSIP, Leakes noted that her relationship with NBCUniversal had improved, pointing to her continued appearances hosting red carpet events for NBC as evidence of renewed goodwill.

Cohen also opened up about filming alongside Leakes for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th special. Reflecting on the anniversary project, Cohen said it wouldn’t feel complete without Leakes’ involvement.

“As we looked back on 20 years, it felt like doing something with her would be really nice for the fans, and she really wanted to do it,” he told Vulture, describing her comeback on the show as “very positive.”

As one of the original cast members of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Leakes played a pivotal role in shaping the franchise. Cohen acknowledged that legacy, calling her “integral to the show and its success.”

Notably, when asked if Leakes could return to RHOA now that she’s back in the Bravo universe, Cohen kept things mum.

“You know what? We’ve worked so hard to get a cast on Atlanta that is cohesive and makes sense and that we love and the fans love,” he told the outlet. “We want to be at the level that Atlanta used to be, and we are finally there.”

Cohen added, “That’s what I’m focusing on right now.”

NeNe Leakes was asked if she would ever make an RHOA comeback. Here’s what she had to say.

Leakes was also asked if she would ever make an RHOA comeback, and her answer was interesting.

“Realistically speaking, is there a space for me on Housewives?” she pondered to Vulture. “I was married, and everybody knows my husband passed away. My youngest son has had a heart transplant, and he’s now a first-time dad. My oldest son’s daughter is now a teenager. We used to live in a mansion in a suburb; I now live in a high-rise in the city. I date an African guy.”

Ultimately, if it’s meant to be, it will happen, the reality TV star shared.

“If they wanted there to be a place for me, there will be a place. Because it’s not like my story is any less interesting than it was then; it’s probably even more interesting,” she added.

Andy Cohen and NeNe Leakes showed signs of rekindling in January.

Even before these interviews, there were signs that the relationship between Leakes and Bravo had begun to thaw. Back in January, Leakes shared her excitement on Instagram after reports confirmed her participation in The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th.

“I’m overjoyed, I almost can’t even believe that the words that are coming out of my mouth,” she said, adding that she was “so happy” to be returning to the network that made her a reality TV icon.

In the video, she also expressed gratitude to Bravo leadership and behind-the-scenes contributors who helped facilitate her return, including Chairman of Bravo & Peacock Unscripted Frances Berwick and Andy Cohen.

Her post drew widespread support, including a comment from Cohen himself:

“Couldn’t celebrate 20 years without you,” he wrote. Leakes replied back,”Thank you so much for everything. Love you butter cup no matter what.”

Andy Cohen confirmed NeNe Leakes’ return on his radio show in January.

Cohen also publicly confirmed Leakes’ return earlier this year during an episode of Andy Cohen Live in January. The Bravo executive revealed that she would be part of the upcoming anniversary special.

“She’s gonna be making an appearance,” he said, noting her involvement when the series reaches Atlanta. “Listen, we are going to be celebrating 20 years of Housewives, and it would be hard not to without her,” he added. “And so I’m happy about it.”

What do you think? Are Andy Cohen and NeNe Leakes back on good terms?

RELATED CONTENT: She Said What She Said! NeNe Leakes Confirms Her Bravo Return Through Tears

NeNe Leakes & Andy Cohen Confirm Being On Better Terms, NeNe Wonders Whether There's 'Space' For Her On #RHOA was originally published on bossip.com