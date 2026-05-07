DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B Calls Out Tasha K Again

Cardi B and Tasha K are back making headlines after new claims surfaced involving their ongoing legal drama. According to reports, Cardi B is asking the bankruptcy court to intervene again, alleging that Tasha K violated the terms of their previous settlement agreement tied to the rapper’s multi-million dollar lawsuit. Cardi reportedly claims the blogger continued making indirect comments and coded references about her family and estranged husband Offset during recent livestreams. The original agreement allegedly required Tasha K to stop making disparaging remarks connected to Cardi and her loved ones.

Meanwhile, fans are buzzing over possible reunion rumors involving the Migos. Social media went into a frenzy after photos surfaced showing Quavo and Offset back in the studio together. The image sparked speculation that new music — or even a full reunion — could be on the way. Fans online are already hoping the duo brings the iconic group energy back to the charts.

In other hip-hop news, Jeezy is continuing his successful run in Las Vegas. Reports say tickets for his latest shows sold out quickly, with fans excited about surprise guest appearances and orchestra-backed performances featuring some of his biggest hits.

And finally, GloRilla’s sibling drama has social media talking after her sister previewed a response track online, adding another layer to the viral back-and-forth fans are closely watching.