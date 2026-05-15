Cheyenne Bryant is stepping into a new chapter with her bestselling book Live Your Promise. During a candid conversation with Chey Parker, the author and psychology expert opened up about healing, emotional regulation and navigating public criticism while staying grounded in purpose.

Bryant explained that Live Your Promise builds on the foundation of her previous bestselling book Mental Detox. While Mental Detox focused on clearing out unhealthy patterns and “pruning” what no longer serves people, Bryant said her newest project centers on rebuilding and becoming who you are meant to be.

At the heart of the book is what Bryant calls the “three-part house” — thoughts, emotions and behavior. According to Bryant, true alignment happens when all three work together before actions create outcomes people later regret.