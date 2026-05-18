Source: Kevin Sousa / Getty

Looks like Joe Budden may have picked up a new op from Toronto, and it’s not Drake.

Toronto rapper Top5 recently took aim at the podcast host after Budden suggested he could be the person Drake referenced on the intro track to ICEMAN, “Make Them Cry.”

On the record, Drizzy reflects on a former friend allegedly selling an OVO chain for money and lying about it afterward.

“Our brother sold his chain the other day and said that someone snatched it. I’m still processing that sh*t, it got me so distracted I think he’s so desperate and our life is goin’ fantastic. He don’t have the heart to come and tell us he pawned it for cash.”

Drake later doubles down, saying he could never forgive the betrayal.

“To me, he sold the only thing that has ever mattered. I could never forgive such a nefarious action.”

As fans online tried piecing together who Drake could have been talking about, Budden added fuel to the speculation by suggesting it may have been Top5.

“Top5 shouldn’t have had an owl chain.”

Shortly after Budden’s comments started circulating online, Top5 fired back on social media, denying he owned an OVO chain and sending a direct warning to the former rapper.

“I never owned an owl chain in my life you fool. @joebudden I’LL BOOM IT ON YOU.”

With ICEMAN continuing to spark conversation online, it looks like Drake’s bars are already creating new drama in the 6

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Top5 Denies Drake OVO Chain Claims, Sends Warning To Joe Budden was originally published on hiphopwired.com