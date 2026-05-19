Drake UMG Lawsuit Rumors, Lizzo’s “Sexy Lady” Remix & Last Friday Movie Update

Drake is back at the center of internet drama after rumors started swirling online involving Universal Music Group and his latest “Iceman” rollout. Fans noticed alleged social media posts connected to Drake had reportedly disappeared, while fake leaked emails and copyright strike claims quickly began spreading across social platforms. While none of the rumors have been officially confirmed, the speculation has reignited conversation around Drake’s legal battle involving Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us.”

The Toronto rapper previously sued UMG for defamation connected to the release and promotion of the diss track. Although the lawsuit was dismissed, Drake is reportedly attempting to reopen the case. At the same time, fans online are debating streaming numbers after some claimed Drake’s surprise three-album drop outperformed Kendrick’s recent releases.

Adding even more controversy, Florida rapper 1900 Rugrat is accusing Drake of copying his sound for the track “Little Birdie.” The artist took to social media claiming Drake borrowed from his mixtape style, leaving fans divided online over the allegations.

Meanwhile, Lizzo is hoping to dominate the summer with a familiar DMV-inspired anthem. The singer announced she’s dropping her remake of UCB’s classic “Sexy Lady” on June 5. Fans online are already reacting to the snippet, with many excited to see the iconic party record get a fresh update for a new generation.

And finally, after years of rumors and speculation, Ice Cube and Mike Epps have reportedly confirmed that Last Friday is officially in active development. Fans are now wondering whether original cast members like Chris Tucker could return for the long-awaited sequel.