Listen Live
Close
Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Drake Lawsuit, Latto Baby & Lizzo

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Drake Lawsuit, Latto Baby & Lizzo

Drake sued UMG in a lawsuit tied to “Not Like Us,” Latto appears to welcome her first child, and Lizzo teases a DMV-inspired remake.

Published on May 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reddzz Rundown V3

Latto may officially be entering her “big mama” era. The rapper appeared to confirm the birth of her first child after sharing a heartfelt video online reflecting on pregnancy, motherhood, and creating music during a major life transition. Fans quickly flooded social media with congratulations after the emotional clip surfaced online.

In the video, Latto admitted she originally worried pregnancy would slow her down creatively while working on her upcoming album. Instead, she explained that the experience pushed her in a new direction artistically. Her new project is expected to drop May 29, and fans are already eager to hear what she’s been cooking up.

Meanwhile, Drake is once again dominating headlines after surprise-dropping multiple projects tied to his “Iceman” era. Rumors continue circulating online that the releases may be connected to his ongoing issues with Universal Music Group. Drake previously sued UMG in a lawsuit connected to Kendrick Lamar’s viral diss track “Not Like Us.” Now, fans are speculating after reports surfaced claiming promotional content tied to Drake’s latest releases was removed from social media.

And finally, Lizzo has the DMV talking after previewing her remake of UCB’s legendary go-go anthem “Sexy Lady.” The singer teased the upcoming release online, sparking mixed reactions from fans — though many are excited to see a classic DC favorite receive mainstream attention ahead of summer.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors - Emirates NBA Cup

Top5 Denies Drake OVO Chain Claims, Sends Warning To Joe Budden

Hip-Hop Wired
XBOX

Xbox Rebrands To XBOX, Gamers Had Plenty To Say

Hip-Hop Wired
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

Drake Fires At DJ Khaled On New Album Over Loyalty, And Palestine

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet

Trump Clowned For Notebook Peeking Video At Beijing Summit

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
24 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 144

Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

All The Reasons Why We're Obsessed – And Inspired – By BruceGlen's Newest Fashion Drop

50 Items
Entertainment  |  Shanique Yates

Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Queer Queens Shining From The Met Gala To Billboard’s Women In Music

939wkys roots picnic
2 Items
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

ROAD TO ROOTS PICNIC: Win Your 2026 Festival Getaway

Entertainment  |  Danielle Canada

Phrozen Philanthropy: The Alphas of Atlanta, Inc. Blend Style, Service & Southern Sophistication For 2026 Alpha Derby Weekend

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close