REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Drake Lawsuit, Latto Baby & Lizzo

Latto may officially be entering her “big mama” era. The rapper appeared to confirm the birth of her first child after sharing a heartfelt video online reflecting on pregnancy, motherhood, and creating music during a major life transition. Fans quickly flooded social media with congratulations after the emotional clip surfaced online.

In the video, Latto admitted she originally worried pregnancy would slow her down creatively while working on her upcoming album. Instead, she explained that the experience pushed her in a new direction artistically. Her new project is expected to drop May 29, and fans are already eager to hear what she’s been cooking up.

Meanwhile, Drake is once again dominating headlines after surprise-dropping multiple projects tied to his “Iceman” era. Rumors continue circulating online that the releases may be connected to his ongoing issues with Universal Music Group. Drake previously sued UMG in a lawsuit connected to Kendrick Lamar’s viral diss track “Not Like Us.” Now, fans are speculating after reports surfaced claiming promotional content tied to Drake’s latest releases was removed from social media.

And finally, Lizzo has the DMV talking after previewing her remake of UCB’s legendary go-go anthem “Sexy Lady.” The singer teased the upcoming release online, sparking mixed reactions from fans — though many are excited to see a classic DC favorite receive mainstream attention ahead of summer.