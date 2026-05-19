Listen Live
Close
The Dominique Da Diva Show

DMV LOCAL RECAP: DC Curfew Crackdown, Vaping & Debate Night

DMV LOCAL RECAP: DC Curfew Crackdown, Vaping & Debate Night

DC parents could face jail time over curfew violations, health advocates warn about vaping concerns, and the mayoral debate heads to Georgetown. Meta Summary:

Published on May 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

Parents across the District are being urged to pay attention as DC officials continue cracking down on youth curfew violations following several highly publicized incidents involving teenagers gathering in large groups around the city.

City leaders are reminding residents that parents could face serious consequences if their children violate curfew laws or contribute to disorderly behavior. The renewed warnings come after viral videos circulating online, including a recent incident near Navy Yard, sparked concerns about safety and accountability among local officials.

Meanwhile, health advocates are raising alarms over what they describe as a rollback in protections against youth vaping. Critics argue recent policy decisions could allow more flavored and unauthorized vaping products to remain on store shelves nationwide. Advocates fear the shift could reverse years of progress in reducing vaping among teenagers.

According to recent data, youth vaping rates had declined significantly in recent years, dropping from more than two million middle and high school students to approximately 1.63 million users nationwide. However, public health experts worry that colorful packaging, sweet flavors, and increased accessibility could lead to another rise in nicotine addiction among young people.

At the same time, new reports show the alcohol industry has lost billions over the last several years as many Gen Z consumers continue moving away from drinking. Younger adults say alcohol has become too expensive and less appealing compared to other lifestyle habits focused on wellness and personal health.

And for residents keeping an eye on local politics, the Democratic mayoral primary debate is set to air live tonight from Georgetown University. Voters across the DMV are expected to tune in as candidates discuss public safety, youth crime, economic concerns, and the future of Washington, DC.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Indiana Pacers v Toronto Raptors - Emirates NBA Cup

Top5 Denies Drake OVO Chain Claims, Sends Warning To Joe Budden

Hip-Hop Wired
XBOX

Xbox Rebrands To XBOX, Gamers Had Plenty To Say

Hip-Hop Wired
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

Drake Fires At DJ Khaled On New Album Over Loyalty, And Palestine

Hip-Hop Wired
U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi And Attends State Banquet

Trump Clowned For Notebook Peeking Video At Beijing Summit

Hip-Hop Wired
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Trending
24 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 144

Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

All The Reasons Why We're Obsessed – And Inspired – By BruceGlen's Newest Fashion Drop

50 Items
Entertainment  |  Shanique Yates

Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Queer Queens Shining From The Met Gala To Billboard’s Women In Music

939wkys roots picnic
2 Items
Contests  |  WKYS Staff

ROAD TO ROOTS PICNIC: Win Your 2026 Festival Getaway

Entertainment  |  Danielle Canada

Phrozen Philanthropy: The Alphas of Atlanta, Inc. Blend Style, Service & Southern Sophistication For 2026 Alpha Derby Weekend

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close