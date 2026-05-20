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REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Cardi B Leads BET Nods, Saweetie Sued

Cardi B dominates the BET Awards nominations while Saweetie is being sued in a lawsuit tied to missed performances in Japan.

Published on May 20, 2026

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The 2026 BET Awards nominations are officially here, and Cardi B is leading the charge. The Bronx rapper secured six nominations this year, continuing an already massive run following the success of her latest album and sold-out ventures outside of music, including her growing hair care line.

Fans have been celebrating Cardi’s recent wins, and now she’s heading into culture’s biggest night as the artist to beat. Close behind her are Kendrick Lamar and Mariah the Scientist, who both earned five nominations each.

Several fan favorites also made a strong showing this year. Doechii, Doja Cat, Teyana Taylor, Olivia Dean, and Latto each secured four nominations. Other artists including ASAP Rocky, Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, Bryson Tiller, Kehlani, T.I., and SZA also landed multiple nods ahead of the live show airing June 28 on BET and Paramount Network.

Meanwhile, Saweetie is making headlines for legal trouble. According to reports, a concert promoter has accused the rapper of breaching a contract connected to four scheduled performances in Japan. Court documents allege Saweetie accepted a $100,000 deposit as part of a $200,000 agreement but failed to appear for the shows. The promoter is now reportedly seeking $3 million in damages in the ongoing lawsuit.

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