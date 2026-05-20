5 Reasons Why Marc Anthony True Professional Strictly Curls Ultimate Blowout Is A Heat-Styling Must-Have

Biomimetic polymer shield blocks humidity for 3 days, keeping frizz at bay

Provides up to 450°F heat protection to prevent damage during styling

Salon-quality performance without the high price tag, tested against leading brands

Source: Tatayana Yomary / Tatayana Yomary

The pain of getting a silk press that turns into a frizzy mess within a few days is one we’ve all experienced. No matter what lengths you’ve gone to ensure a long-lasting result—from making sure your hair is 100% dry before styling to keeping up with daily maintenance—your mane always finds a way to revert. Plus, if you’re not well-versed in using the right styler for your strands, your silk press won’t stand a chance at going the distance.

The Benefits Of Using A Styling Product

Although the foundation of a good silk press comes down to a thorough washing session and blow-dry, many people leave a styling product—mainly an anti-humidity serum—out of the equation. Anti-frizz stylers come in clutch to repel moisture, seal hair cuticles, and provide thermal protection so your hair looks and feels its best.

Unfortunately, with various anti-humidity serums available, it can be hard to lock down the right formula. Some formulas are known to leave your strands feeling dry and brittle, or to give your mane a weighed-down feel. Not to mention, some formulas can give your hair a greasy and stiff appearance. The key is finding a styler designed with your hair type in mind. So, once I received an invite to get a silk press with Marc Anthony True Professional using the brand’s new styling product, it was a no-brainer.

If you’ve seen the Marc Anthony True Professional Strictly Curls Curl To Straight Ultimate Blowout Spray up and down your social media feed, you’ll want to keep reading. Here are five reasons why the styler is a standout pick for heat-styling.

The 4-1-1 On Marc Anthony True Professional Strictly Curls Ultimate Blowout Spray

1. 72 Hour Frizz Control



For the naturalistas who find themselves giving Lord Danbury vibes once their hair comes in contact with humidity, this spray is a game-changer. It’s formulated with a biomimetic polymer shield that mimics the hair’s natural moisture barrier, smooths the cuticle, and keeps frizz at bay. Think of it as a vault that blocks out humidity for three days.

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2. Maximum Heat Protection



Although thermal damage with a silk press is common, it’s something that’s 100% preventable. This heat-activated offering provides up to 450-degree protection to prevent damage while making blow-dry sessions feel like a breeze.

3. Salon-Quality Results Without the High Price Tag



Let’s be real: The girls are trying to preserve their coins. And while some salon-quality brands deliver the look you love, the products often come at a steep price point. With Marc Anthony True Professional, the brand understands the importance of providing a professional-grade line without having consumers break the bank to maintain their look.

“We take a look at what clients are looking for in the salon space, all of the new technologies that are emerging in the PRO category, and we create affordable solutions for the consumer that are just as efficacious but at an affordable price point. “Most of our products retail from $9.99 to $11.99, but you’re getting the same quality as you’d get in the salon brands. We do extensive testing, as well against leading salon brands, to make sure that you’re getting the same efficacy.”

4. Celebrity Hairstylist Approved



I had the pleasure of getting my silk press at celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen’s gorgeous salon in Brooklyn. Before my service, Ursie gushed about why the product is a must for textured hair consumers.



“Hydration, hydration, hydration,” Ursula says. “The girls are eating this product up because it helps smooth frizz, hydrate, and protect the hair without sacrificing bounce or movement. We still want to feel like we have blowout and this product delivers.”

5. Your Curls Will Be Preserved

Contrary to popular belief, using an anti-frizz serum doesn’t have to come at the expense of your curl pattern. Heavy, non-water-soluble silicones and waxes can weigh curls and coils down, leaving strands limp and lifeless over time. However, Marc Anthony True Professional’s product is in a league of its own.

“We didn’t spend all of this time getting our natural hair straight and learning how to style it, to then damage it from one styling session,” licensed hairstylist and trichologist Kimberlee Blakely says. “This is where a lot of the benefits come into play because we are dead set on preserving your curls. “This brand is not about, ‘I’m going to take your curls, and you don’t want them anymore.’ That versatility and duality of this consumer was our main point in creating this.”

The real test came days later. Despite humid weather, back-to-back outings, and my sweat-prone scalp, my silk press stayed sleek for nearly a week before showing signs of reversion. Even better? My curls bounced back after wash day with no signs of heat damage.

Marc Anthony True Professional Strictly Curls Ultimate Blowout Spray is available at Amazon, Target, Walmart, CVS, and other drugstores nationwide.

5 Reasons Why Marc Anthony True Professional Strictly Curls Ultimate Blowout Is A Heat-Styling Must-Have was originally published on hellobeautiful.com