FBI Offers $5K Reward In Navy Yard Chipotle Fight

A violent fight that broke out inside a Chipotle restaurant in D.C.’s Navy Yard neighborhood is now drawing federal attention, with the FBI joining the Metropolitan Police Department’s investigation and offering a reward for information leading to arrests.

According to MPD, officers responded around 8:41 p.m. Saturday to reports of a large fight inside the Chipotle located in the 1200 block of First Street SE. Police say officers were already nearby monitoring a large gathering and arrived within one minute of the call, but everyone involved had fled before they entered the restaurant.

Witnesses told investigators that one group of juveniles was already inside the restaurant when another group entered and a fight immediately broke out. Videos circulating online appeared to show multiple people throwing punches, chairs, and other objects while families and customers tried to move out of the way. No injuries were reported.

Now, the FBI Washington Field Office and MPD are asking the public for help identifying several individuals believed to be involved in the assault. Authorities announced a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest, and conviction of those connected to the incident. MPD is also offering an additional reward tied to the case.

The incident has reignited conversations around youth violence and “teen takeover” incidents across the District. Federal officials, including U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, have recently called for stricter enforcement measures and increased accountability for parents of juveniles involved in crimes. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FBI Washington Field Office at 202-278-2000, MPD at 202-727-9099, or submit an anonymous tip through the FBI’s online tip system.

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