ReddzzRundown: Rick Ross Responds, Summer Walker Fight
ReddzzRundown: Rick Ross Claps Back After Flying Commercial As Fight Breaks Out At Summer Walker’s Baltimore Show
Rick Ross Responds To Getting Clowned For Flying Commercial
Lady Reddzz paints the scene: you are at the airport, look over, and Rick Ross is sitting there flying commercial right next to you. While the internet rushed to clown him for not being on a private jet, Ross quickly responded and said flying commercial was actually his choice. In a clip Reddzz plays, Ross explains he chose to fly commercial to Colombia to go party with Trick Daddy and Ball Greezy as part of an “escape the states” trip. He tells fans his jet is currently being updated with Starlink, bragging about the “half a million dollar Wi-Fi” upgrade and shrugging off anyone questioning his bag.
Reddzz uses the moment to make a bigger point about hustle and perception. She says people should never look down on young hustlers whether they are walking, riding a bike, taking the train, or flying coach. In her view, the focus should be on the fact that someone is going to get money, not whether they are in first class or on a private jet. Her message is clear: do not clown people for moving differently when they are still putting in work.
Fight Breaks Out At Summer Walker’s Baltimore Show
The internet is also buzzing about a fight that broke out at Summer Walker’s show in Baltimore earlier this week. Lady Reddzz sends a shout-out to all their contest winners who were in the building, then admits she wants to know exactly what went down. The situation escalated so much that Summer had to stop the show mid-song when she realized people were fighting in the crowd.
In audio Reddzz shares, Summer can be heard saying, “Oh, hell no, they fighting. How do y’all start fighting to this song? This is a nice song. Who does that?” Reddzz agrees, pointing out that Summer does not even have songs that require that kind of chaos and that fans were embarrassing themselves on the gram. She says Summer wants whoever recorded the fight to send her the video, and Reddzz admits she is nosy and wants to see it too. She wraps by telling listeners to follow her @LadyRedz on Instagram and hit KYSDC.com for the rest of Red’s Rundown.