ReddzzRundown: Rick Ross Claps Back After Flying Commercial As Fight Breaks Out At Summer Walker’s Baltimore Show

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Rick Ross Responds To Getting Clowned For Flying Commercial

Lady Reddzz paints the scene: you are at the airport, look over, and Rick Ross is sitting there flying commercial right next to you. While the internet rushed to clown him for not being on a private jet, Ross quickly responded and said flying commercial was actually his choice. In a clip Reddzz plays, Ross explains he chose to fly commercial to Colombia to go party with Trick Daddy and Ball Greezy as part of an “escape the states” trip. He tells fans his jet is currently being updated with Starlink, bragging about the “half a million dollar Wi-Fi” upgrade and shrugging off anyone questioning his bag.

Reddzz uses the moment to make a bigger point about hustle and perception. She says people should never look down on young hustlers whether they are walking, riding a bike, taking the train, or flying coach. In her view, the focus should be on the fact that someone is going to get money, not whether they are in first class or on a private jet. Her message is clear: do not clown people for moving differently when they are still putting in work.