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Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jay‑Z x Target, Future Album, Diddy Update

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jay‑Z’s Target Vinyl Deal, Future’s 10th Album On The Way & Diddy’s Release Date Moves Up

Dominique Da Diva breaks down Jay‑Z’s Target vinyl collab, Future’s 10th studio album news and Diddy’s updated federal release date.

Published on June 16, 2026

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  • Jay-Z's Target-exclusive 'Reasonable Doubt' vinyl sparks debate among fans
  • Future announces 10th album 'Future, The Real Me' with high expectations
  • Diddy scores legal victory as Dawn Richard's lawsuit against him is dismissed

Jay‑Z’s Target‑Exclusive “Reasonable Doubt” Vinyl Has Fans Talking

Dominique Da Diva says Jay‑Z’s latest move has the timeline in a frenzy as he teams up with Target for a 30th anniversary “Reasonable Doubt” vinyl. The exclusive release drops June 26 and comes on white vinyl with special album art, upgraded packaging, a collectible insert and a limit of four copies per customer. Some fans are upset about the collaboration because of Target’s recent controversies and say they do not like seeing Hov tied to that particular retailer.

Dominique, however, points out that online outrage does not always match real‑life behavior. She jokes that if people were really done with Jay‑Z, she would not have been number “300,455 million” in the queue trying to grab tickets for his shows. Her takeaway is simple: if you want that 30th anniversary vinyl, it will be at Target—so shop there at your own risk and let your money match your comments.

Future Announces 10th Studio Album “Future, The Real Me”

Future fans are also getting news they have been waiting on. Dominique says Hendrix is back and has announced his 10th studio album, titled “Future, The Real Me.” This will be his first solo project since he went back‑to‑back with “We Don’t Trust You” and “We Still Don’t Trust You,” so expectations are high for what direction he takes next.

Future is 42 now, and Dominique notes how people love to talk about age when it comes to rappers like Hov and other veterans. She is curious what kind of energy Future will bring on this project and how he will balance growth with the toxic anthems fans know him for. As of now, there is no official release date, but she is just glad summer will not pass without some new Future in the mix.

Dominique also shares another legal update for Sean “Diddy” Combs. She says he has scored a small win because Dawn Richard’s civil lawsuit against him has been thrown out of federal court. Dawn, formerly of Danity Kane, had accused him of owing her money and raised multiple claims, but the case has now been dismissed in that venue.

On top of that, Diddy’s federal release date has been moved up yet again. Dominique notes that the date has shifted several times—from April to June and now to a new official date of February 23, 2028. She wonders aloud what it will look like when he returns and even plays with the idea of him doing a show at Madison Square Garden, asking listeners if they would actually go. For more details on all three stories, she directs people to dominiquethedivashow.com.

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