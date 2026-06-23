ReddzRundown: T.I. Walks Back ‘Poor People’ Verzuz Jab As Moneybagg Yo Faces $100M Lawsuit From Ex-Manager

T.I. blames liquor for walking back his "poor people" Verzuz jab as Moneybagg Yo faces a $100M manager lawsuit.

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T.I. is trying to clean up his viral “poor people activity” comments about Verzuz after Timbaland reacted in confusion. During a recent appearance on The Joe Budden Podcast, Tip dismissed the battle platform and said there was no real financial upside for him. After backlash, including Timbaland’s “Huh?” in the comments, T.I. jumped online and blamed liquor for how his point came across. He now says he was speaking on his own experience with the back-and-forth and drama around potential matchups, not Verzuz as a whole. The Atlanta legend insists he does not want to keep bickering publicly for entertainment anymore.

T.I. Explains His Verzuz Stance

In his clarification, T.I. emphasizes that he respects the platform and the artists who have already stepped into the Verzuz ring. He frames his “poor people activity” line as frustration with manufactured debates and social media arguments. From his perspective, constant comparisons and online back-and-forth add stress without meaningful creative or financial reward. He also hints that, at this stage in his career, he would rather focus on new ventures than re-litigate his catalog. Fans remain split on whether the explanation truly sticks or just sounds like damage control.

Moneybagg Yo Hit With $100M Lawsuit

Meanwhile, social media is locked in on a massive lawsuit involving Moneybagg Yo and his former personal and business manager, Sherry Jackson-Floyd. She claims she began managing him around 2015–2016, when he was still an emerging artist building his name in the streets and online. According to her amended complaint, they allegedly had a handshake agreement that promised her 5,000 dollars a week, a Mercedes G-Wagon, and one-third of his revenue. Jackson-Floyd also says she put down 125,000 dollars and used her own credit to help finance a Rolls-Royce to boost his image.

Now she is suing Moneybagg Yo, his Bread Gang Enterprise label, and Roc Nation for 100 million dollars in compensatory damages plus punitive damages. She wants a full accounting of his earnings and a constructive trust granting her one-third of revenues dating back to January 1, 2017. Her legal team argues that she invested heavily in his career and never received the compensation she was allegedly promised. On air, Reddzz stresses how risky handshake deals can be in the music business and urges artists to get everything in writing.