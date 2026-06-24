Source: Kevin Carter / Getty

Travelers flying out of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport will soon have a new airline option.

Breeze Airways announced it will begin service at BWI Marshall Airport this fall, offering nonstop flights to Burlington, Vermont, and Vero Beach, Florida.

The airline’s new route to Vero Beach is scheduled to launch on Oct. 1, while service to Burlington will begin on Oct. 4. Both destinations will be served three times a week on Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Airport officials say the addition of Breeze Airways will provide passengers with more travel choices while helping strengthen tourism and economic growth in the region.

“We are excited to welcome Breeze Airways to our market and to celebrate the addition of these two new routes,” said Shannetta Griffin, executive director and CEO of BWI Marshall Airport. “The new service will boost tourism and economic development while providing our passengers with convenient access to attractive destinations.”

Breeze Airways founder and CEO David Neeleman said Baltimore is an important addition to the airline’s growing network.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Baltimore into the Breeze network and expand our service in Maryland,” Neeleman said. “With two new nonstop destinations, we know our guests in the region will love the value and convenience Breeze has to offer.”

The airport said Breeze’s arrival further strengthens BWI Marshall’s role as a major transportation hub and economic driver for the region.

Tickets and additional travel information are available through Breeze Airways’ website and mobile app.

BWI Adds Breeze Airways, Expanding Travel Options This Fall was originally published on 92q.com