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D’Angelo Honored with Powerful Tribute at 2026 BET Awards

Published on June 29, 2026

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D'Angelo
Source: Paras GriffinG / Getty

The 2026 BET Awards delivered one of the night’s most emotional moments with a star-studded tribute honoring the life and legacy of D’Angelo. The legendary neo-soul icon was celebrated by his children, members of The Vanguard, and a lineup of powerhouse performers including RAYE, Durand Bernarr, BJ The Chicago Kid, Ari Lennox, and George Clinton.

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D’Angelo’s children, Imani Archer, Morocco Archer, and Michael “Swayvo Twain” Archer Jr., took the stage to introduce the heartfelt medley, sharing personal memories of their father.

BET Awards 2026 - Show
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

“To the world, he was D’Angelo. To us, he was just Dad,” Imani said, setting the tone for a deeply personal moment. Morocco called him their “biggest hypeman and protector,” while Swayvo explained that one of their father’s greatest joys was performing alongside The Vanguard, making the tribute even more meaningful.

The performance opened with archival footage of D’Angelo’s iconic hit Untitled (How Does It Feel) before transitioning into live renditions of some of his most beloved records. Ari Lennox delivered “Really Love,” RAYE took on “Spanish Joint,” and George Clinton joined guitarist Isaiah Sharkey for “Chicken Grease.” Durand Bernarr brought energy to “St, Damn, Motherf*er,” before all the performers reunited as BJ The Chicago Kid led the closing performance of Devil’s Pie.

The tribute was another reminder of D’Angelo’s lasting impact on soul, R&B, and funk music. His groundbreaking albums, from Brown Sugar to Voodoo, helped shape generations of artists and redefined modern soul music. Even years after his passing, his influence remains deeply embedded in the culture.

Beyond the BET tribute, D’Angelo’s legacy continues to grow. Questlove recently revealed plans to reunite The Soulquarians, the legendary collective that helped craft some of the most important soul and hip-hop records of the early 2000s. As rumors of unreleased D’Angelo music continue to circulate, one thing remains clear: his artistry, spirit, and influence will continue to inspire for generations to come.

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D’Angelo Honored with Powerful Tribute at 2026 BET Awards was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

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