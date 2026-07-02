20 Free & Fun Things To Do Around The D.C. This July

July is bringing the heat to the DMV with a packed calendar of festivals, concerts, cultural celebrations, food events, fireworks displays, and family-friendly activities across Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Whether you’re looking to celebrate Independence Day, experience Caribbean Carnival culture, catch Chris Brown and Usher live, sip wine at an Afrobeats festival, or enjoy local arts, jazz, and international food events, there’s something happening nearly every weekend this month.

GREAT AMERICAN STATE FAIR – WASHINGTON DC 7/1-7/10 PRICE: FREE Why travel the country when the country is pulling up to you? Grab your crew and check out live music, carnival rides, good food, and nonstop vibes while exploring the culture, traditions, and flavor from all 56 U.S. states and territories—all in one spot. DC CARNIVAL Festivities – Alexandria VA 7/3-7/5 Price: Weekend Pass- $100-$250 Outside is calling, and this one’s for all the soccer fans and soca lovers! Rep your team, wave your flag, and bring that big energy all weekend long with nonstop music, culture, and bacchanal that’ll have you dancing from kickoff to the last tune.

7/4- BALTIMORE 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION -BALTIMORE MD PRICE: FREE If you’re spending the holiday in Bmore, this is where you want to be. Grab your people, head to the Inner Harbor, and soak up the waterfront vibes before the fireworks light up the skyline and close out the Fourth in true Baltimore fashion. Love 93.9 WKYS? Get more! Join the 93.9 WKYS Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy. 4TH AT THE WHARF- WASHINGTON, DC 7/4 Price: $60 If country music and holiday vibes are your thing, this one’s got your name on it. Kick back with live music, cold drinks, games, and front-row views as the National Mall fireworks put on a show to end the night.

NATIONAL MALL 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION- WASHINGTON, DC 7/4 Price: FREE There’s nothing like the Fourth on the National Mall! Pull up for a full day of patriotic vibes—from the Independence Day Parade and military demos to live performances, family fun, and special moments honoring the people who’ve served this country. Settle in for a celebration right in the heart of D.C., all leading up to fireworks lighting up the sky over one of the most iconic backdrops in America.

CHERRY HILL ARTS AND MUSIC WATERFRONT FESTIVAL- BALTIMORE MD 7/4 Price: Free Cherry Hill is outside and showing out for the Fourth! Head over to Middle Branch Park for waterfront views of the Baltimore skyline, live arts and music, and a front-row seat to the holiday fireworks lighting up the city. And don’t leave early—stick around for a 9:30 drone show that takes the night to another level right over the harbor. HOWARD COUNTY JULY 4TH CELEBRATION- COLUMBIA MD 7/4 Price: Free Howard County is going all the way up for the Fourth! Downtown Columbia’s Lakefront is bringing the fireworks, Turf Valley is setting the tone with live music, and the whole county is filled with patriotic vibes from corner to corner. From Columbia’s lake views to open-air performances, it’s a full day of celebrating America 250 with that easy Maryland summer energy.

LAUREL 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION- LAUREL MD

7/4 Price: Free Laurel is getting ready to light up the night for Independence Day, and if you know, you know—this one brings out the city. From Laurel Lakes to nearby hilltops and front porches, thousands gather to take in a fireworks show that turns the whole area into one big viewing party. Set to a patriotic soundtrack and kicking off around 9:15 p.m., it’s a full 45-minute display that makes staying put for the night feel like the best plan in town.

TAKOMA PARK 4TH OF JULY PARADE AND EVENING CELEBRATION- TAKOMA PARK, MD 7/4 PRICE: FREE Takoma Park is stepping into Independence Day with that signature neighborhood feel—easygoing, community-centered, and full of summer energy. It’s the kind of celebration where you see familiar faces, hear good music drifting through the day, and just settle into the moment. As the day unfolds, expect local vibes, family-friendly fun, and a laid-back way to celebrate the Fourth right in the heart of the city.

CELEBRATE AMERICA 4TH OF JULY- MANASSAS VA 7/4 PRICE: FREE 250 YEARS, and Manassas is going all in for the Fourth! Historic Downtown becomes the heart of the celebration with family-friendly activities, food vendors, live energy, and a fireworks show that ranks among the best in Northern Virginia. It’s the kind of night where the whole city gathers, the streets stay lively, and the sky closes things out with a display worth staying up for.

ROOFTOP SKYLINE PARTY AT ARLO- WASHINGTON DC 7/4 PRICE:$113-$145 Celebrate the Fourth above it all at ART DC, where rooftop skyline views set the backdrop for a full-on holiday takeover. Expect a live DJ, BBQ buffet, Jell-O shots, and plenty more as the night builds toward fireworks lighting up the D.C. sky. It’s an all-American rooftop celebration marking 250 years—good food, music, and a city view that makes the whole night feel elevated.

NAVY YARD JULY 4TH BLOCK PARTY- WASHINGTON DC 7/4 PRICE: $13-$29 The Navy Yard is turning into the ultimate Fourth of July block party as Bullpen, Royal Sands, and Mission link up for a full takeover in the heart of D.C. Think live DJs, drink specials, pop-up experiences, food contests, and nonstop music carrying you from afternoon into fireworks night. AFRO BEATS AND WINE FESTIVAL- WASHINGTON DC 7/5 PRICE: $65- $800 Afrobeats & Wine Fest is blending smooth pours with nonstop rhythm, bringing Afrobeats and Amapiano sounds together for a full-day celebration of music, culture, and good energy. From the drums to the sax, the DJs and artists are keeping the soundtrack moving while the crowd settles into a laid-back but lively day. Add in premium wines and food from top vineyards and vendors, and it’s all about sipping, dancing, and letting the music carry the moment.

BALTIMORE WASHINGTON ONE CARNIVAL-BALTIMORE MD

7/10-7/12 PRICE: $50-$80 Baltimore-Washington One Carnival is back for its 44th year, bringing a full wave of Caribbean culture, color, and community energy to the region. From Baltimore to the DMV, thousands come together for a celebration rooted in music, movement, and tradition. Organized by CACAB and the DC Caribbean Carnival Committee, the day comes alive with masqueraders, marching bands, and performances that highlight the history and heartbeat of Caribbean culture in every step and sound.

USHER AND CHRIS BROWN CONCERT- LANDOVER MD 7/10-7/12 PRICE: VARIES R&B royalty is taking over Landover as Usher and Chris Brown co-headline “The R&B Tour” at Northwest Stadium, and the demand is so big it’s turned into a three-night run. Two of the biggest names in the game are sharing one stage, bringing hit after hit, choreography, and all the slow jams and anthems that shaped generations. If you’ve ever needed a reason to sing every word out loud, this is it—three nights of pure R&B energy with the kings of the genre setting the tone.

BALTIMORE MAGAZINE’S CRAB FEST- BALTIMORE MD 7/11 PRICE: $17.85-$55.20 Maryland’s love for crab is getting its own full-on celebration, and this one is for the real seafood lovers. From steamed crabs the classic way to crab tacos, crab-topped bites, and creative handheld dishes, Charm City chefs are putting a twist on the state’s summer favorite. And it’s not just crab everything—think drinks, desserts, sides, and plenty of non-crab options too, so everybody at the table gets something to enjoy while they eat their way through the festival. LAKE ARBOR JAZZ FESTIVAL- MITCHELLVILLE MD 7/15-7/19 PRICE: FREE-$250 (Main Concerts are ticketed) The Lake Arbor Jazz Festival is coming back strong for 2026, with MGM National Harbor once again setting the stage for a full weekend of smooth sounds and elevated experiences. From the Thursday pre-festival concert to the Saturday main stage moments, every day brings something new to tap into. Think Friday’s Summer White Affair, Sunday jazz brunch, meet & greets, workshops, and after-parties—all wrapped into a lineup built for music lovers who want the full experience, not just the show.

SUMMER REGGAE FESTIVAL AT LINGANORE WINECELLARS- MOUNT AIRY MD 7/18-7/19 PRICE: $40-$100 Sweet Escape Festival is pulling up to Linganore Winecellars for a two-day summer reset, where ice-cold wine meets warm-weather beats and the whole scene feels like a throwback in the best way. It’s bringing back that easy, carefree energy—sweet wines, live music, and a crowd ready to slow it down and enjoy the moment. Grab your crew and settle in for a weekend of flowing wine, good sounds, and that laid-back summer rhythm that makes you forget what day it is.

INTERNATIONAL FOOD AND CRAFT FESTIVAL- SILVER SPRING MD 7/19 PRICE: FREE Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring is turning into a global meetup for the International Food & Craft Festival, where culture, creativity, and flavor all show up in one place. From live cultural performances to handmade crafts and heritage art, every corner of the plaza brings something different to experience. Come hungry and curious—there’s food from around the world, artisan goods, music in the air, and a community vibe that makes the whole day feel like a shared celebration of culture and connection. 7/25- COLOMBIAN FESTIVAL- WASHINGTON DC PRICE: $23.57 The International Colombian Festival of Washington, DC is hitting its 10th year, and the DMV is in for a full cultural takeover! We’re talking thousands in the crowd, major media attention over the years, and a stage that’s welcomed top-tier, award-winning talent. This one is all about BIG performances, Colombian pride on full display, and a celebration that turns the city up while giving back—supporting nonprofits making moves across Colombia and Latin America.