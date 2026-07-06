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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B & Megan Score Legal Wins

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Cardi B & Megan Score Legal Wins

A leaked Pooh Shiesty video is making headlines while Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion celebrate major legal victories against bloggers Tasha K and Milagro Gramz

Published on July 6, 2026

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A newly surfaced video allegedly connected to a past incident involving rapper Pooh Shiesty is making rounds online and sparking conversation across social media. The leaked footage reportedly relates to allegations tied to a kidnapping case involving Gucci Mane, and many fans are debating what impact, if any, the video could have on Pooh Shiesty’s upcoming legal matters. According to commentary surrounding the leak, his legal team is not pleased that the footage has become public.

While Pooh Shiesty faces scrutiny online, two female rap stars are celebrating major courtroom victories. Cardi Bcontinues to collect wins in her long-running legal battle against blogger Tasha K. Reports indicate a judge ordered Tasha K to pay an additional $60,000 on top of the existing $4 million defamation judgment previously awarded to Cardi B.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion also secured a favorable ruling in her dispute with blogger Milagro Gramz. The ruling reportedly requires Milagro Gramz to pay $75,000, adding another legal victory to Megan’s recent successes. The Houston rapper is also expanding her brand with the launch of her new fragrance, “Hot Girl Summer” perfume.

Elsewhere in hip-hop, Lil Wayne issued an apology to fans after missing a scheduled performance, expressing gratitude to supporters and acknowledging their disappointment. And fans of André 3000 may have something to look forward to, as speculation continues to grow that the artist could be preparing another album. The only question: will it feature more flute melodies or a return to rap bars?

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