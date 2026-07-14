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DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Jay-Z's Historic Run & Boosie's Lawsuit

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Jay-Z’s Historic Run & Boosie’s Lawsuit

Jay-Z shattered concert records at Yankee Stadium, Rihanna made a surprise appearance, and Boosie sued in a lawsuit over an alleged failed pardon deal.

Published on July 14, 2026

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Jay-Z had social media buzzing all weekend after making history at Yankee Stadium. The rap mogul celebrated the anniversaries of Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint while setting a new record for the most tickets ever sold for a concert at the iconic venue.

The star-studded event featured appearances from some of music’s biggest names, including Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Eminem, Pharrell, Slick Rick, Jermaine Dupri, Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys, and Clipse. Celebrities such as LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, and Dream also turned out for the historic celebration.

The third and final night wasn’t without drama. Thousands of fans were reportedly left outside after security concerns led to delays at the stadium. Jay-Z addressed the situation directly from the stage, apologizing to attendees and explaining that organizers prioritized safety after reports of people attempting to rush the entrances. Reports also surfaced that the show ran well past curfew, with Jay-Z allegedly paying a fine after the concert extended into the early morning hours.

Elsewhere in entertainment, Rihanna thrilled fans with a surprise stage appearance over the weekend, joking that she felt a little rusty while reminding everyone why she’s still one of music’s biggest stars.

And in one of the more surprising headlines, Boosie is reportedly filing a lawsuit claiming he paid $600,000 in connection with efforts to secure a presidential pardon that never materialized. The legal dispute is expected to draw significant attention as more details emerge.

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