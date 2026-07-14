REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Jay-Z’s Star-Studded Yankee Stadium Run

Jay-Z turned Yankee Stadium into hip-hop’s biggest stage over the weekend, delivering a star-studded series of performances that had fans talking long after the final encore.

The legendary rapper’s three-night run featured appearances from an impressive lineup of artists, including Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Alicia Keys, Memphis Bleek, Slick Rick, Eminem, Teyana Taylor, Jermaine Dupri, Jeezy, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, Clipse, and Usher. For many fans, the concerts felt less like a show and more like a celebration of hip-hop history.

One of the most talked-about moments came during the third night, dubbed “Extra Innings.” The show experienced a nearly four-hour delay after thousands of fans were reportedly left outside the venue due to safety concerns. Once he took the stage, Jay-Z addressed the crowd directly, explaining that organizers delayed the event to prevent potential injuries after reports of people rushing the entrances.

Despite the setback, fans who stayed were rewarded with a memorable night of surprise performances and special guest appearances.

Another headline-making moment involved Jeezy, who reportedly canceled a scheduled Las Vegas performance in order to join Jay-Z on stage. Meanwhile, longtime collaborator and producer Just Blaze appeared to hint that Jay-Z may have new music in the works, fueling speculation among fans.