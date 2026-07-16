REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Young Miami Exit Delays Tour, Thug Returns

Young Miami fans hoping to catch the Motion Party Tour this summer will have to wait a little longer. According to tour organizer BossMan Dlow Mandela, the highly anticipated tour has been postponed following a last-minute departure by Young Miami.

The announcement came just days before the tour was set to begin. Young Miami later explained that she decided to step away from the tour to focus on completing her upcoming album. While fans may be disappointed by the delay, many are looking forward to hearing new music from the City Girls star in the near future.

The Motion Party Tour had generated significant buzz online, with fans eager for a summer filled with music, performances, and appearances from some of hip-hop’s biggest names. No new dates for the postponed tour have been announced at this time.

In other hip-hop news, Young Thug is officially getting back on the road. The Atlanta rapper announced his upcoming YSL New Generation Tour, marking what is being promoted as his first major tour since 2019.

The tour will make a stop in Washington, D.C. at The Anthem on September 15, giving local fans an opportunity to see the rapper perform live. The announcement has sparked excitement across social media as supporters celebrate Thug’s return to touring.

Tickets for the YSL New Generation Tour are expected to go on sale this week, with fans encouraged to secure seats early as demand is expected to be high.