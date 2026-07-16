Listen Live
Close
Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Young Miami Exit Delays Tour, Thug Returns

Young Miami's departure postpones the Motion Party Tour, while Young Thug announces his YSL New Generation Tour with a stop in Washington, D.C.

Published on July 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Reddzz Rundown V3

Young Miami fans hoping to catch the Motion Party Tour this summer will have to wait a little longer. According to tour organizer BossMan Dlow Mandela, the highly anticipated tour has been postponed following a last-minute departure by Young Miami.

The announcement came just days before the tour was set to begin. Young Miami later explained that she decided to step away from the tour to focus on completing her upcoming album. While fans may be disappointed by the delay, many are looking forward to hearing new music from the City Girls star in the near future.

The Motion Party Tour had generated significant buzz online, with fans eager for a summer filled with music, performances, and appearances from some of hip-hop’s biggest names. No new dates for the postponed tour have been announced at this time.

In other hip-hop news, Young Thug is officially getting back on the road. The Atlanta rapper announced his upcoming YSL New Generation Tour, marking what is being promoted as his first major tour since 2019.

The tour will make a stop in Washington, D.C. at The Anthem on September 15, giving local fans an opportunity to see the rapper perform live. The announcement has sparked excitement across social media as supporters celebrate Thug’s return to touring.

Tickets for the YSL New Generation Tour are expected to go on sale this week, with fans encouraged to secure seats early as demand is expected to be high.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Fanatics Fest NYC

Money Woes?: Ebro & Rosenberg Angrily Clash On-Air

Hip-Hop Wired
Two men, one wearing a blue jacket and headphones, the other wearing a white shirt and necklace, in what appears to be a recording studio or radio station.

38 Spesh & Jadakiss Seemingly Up The Stakes In Their Feud

Hip-Hop Wired
A smiling young Black man wearing a navy blue shirt against a blue background.

2 Teens Arrested In Connection With Drowning Death Of Daniel Erving

Hip-Hop Wired
Houston Chronicle

Kanye West Gives JAŸ-Z An Indirect Nod Following Historic Yankee Stadium Run

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Contests  |  kysdc Staff

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

9 Items
News  |  Mion Edwards

Mayor Bowser Honors Media Pioneer Cathy Hughes With Key to DC

20 Items
Celebrity  |  J.D. Jones

Fine AF Fridays, Vol 34: La La Anthony Said ‘Bon Voyage’… To Wearing Clothes

Reddzz Rundown V3
Lady Reddzz  |  Lady Reddzz

REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Pooh Shiesty Faces New Probation Drama

35 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Gorgeous Girls, Girls, Girls! The Finest, Flyest & Flossiest Shorties, ROC Girlies & More Who Embodied The Baddie Blueprint At JAŸ-Z’s Epic Yankee Stadium Takeover

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close