Listen Live
Close
Local

Slim Thug Reflects on UGK's Ridin' Dirty and Meeting Pimp C

Slim Thug Reflects on UGK’s Ridin’ Dirty and Meeting Pimp C

Published on July 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Two men smiling and enjoying food and drinks at a fast food restaurant called "Trillburger" with neon "Keep it Chill" sign visible.
Source: Radio ONE Houston / 97.9 The Box

As Houston gears up for the Been Ridin’ Dirty Concert, DJ J-Que sat down with Slim Thug for a conversation about the lasting impact of UGK’s legendary album Ridin’ Dirty. Celebrating the project’s 30th anniversary, Thugga explains why the album was such a major influence on him as an aspiring rapper and how it helped shape his own approach to Hip-Hop.

RELATED: Bun B Reveals the UGK & Tupac Connection That Almost Happened

RELATED: 97.9 The Box and Bun B Debut the Ridin’ Dirty Meal at Trill Burgers

During the interview, Slim Thug also shares a memorable story about meeting the late Pimp C, offering fans a firsthand look at one of the pioneers who helped define Southern rap. The conversation highlights the lasting legacy of Ridin’ Dirty and why the album continues to inspire artists and fans three decades after its release.

CLICK FOR TICKETS TO BEEN RIDIN’ DIRTY: 30TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

The interview comes ahead of Bun B’s Been Ridin’ Dirty Concert on August 1 at Smart Financial Centre, where Bun B will perform the iconic album live from start to finish alongside an all-star lineup that includes Lil’ Keke, Big K.R.I.T., Slim Thug, David Banner, 8Ball & MJG, Le$, Chamillionaire, Killa Kyleon, Z-Ro, Devin the Dude, and Botany Boyz, with even more surprise guests expected.

Fans can also save on tickets by visiting participating Trill Burgers locations through July 31 and ordering the Ridin’ Dirty Meal, which includes two burgers, two medium drinks, and two fries. After ordering, scan the QR code on the meal box to unlock a special discount for the Been Ridin’ Dirty Concert. A portion of the proceeds from every Ridin’ Dirty Meal sold benefits Bethel’s Place, helping support an important cause while celebrating one of Houston Hip-Hop’s most iconic albums.

SEE ALSO

Slim Thug Reflects on UGK’s Ridin’ Dirty and Meeting Pimp C was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals

Eric Benét Says There’s No Bad Blood With JAŸ-Z Nearly A Decade After Being Mentioned On ‘4:44’

Hip-Hop Wired
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2025

HOT 97 Summer Jam 2026 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup Featuring Yung Miami, Fetty Wap & More

Hip-Hop Wired
A close-up portrait of a bearded man with facial tattoos wearing a fur-trimmed coat and jewelry, against a white background with text "RICK ROSS" and "SET IN STONE".

Biggest Takeaways From Rick Ross’ New Album, ’Set In Stone’

Hip-Hop Wired
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest

Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Paid $5K To Help Rob Gucci Mane, Court Documents Claim

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Contests  |  kysdc Staff

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

8 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: These Black Celebrity Couples Brought Love And Style To The 2026 ESPYS

34 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Gorgeous Girls, Girls, Girls! The Finest, Flyest & Flossiest Shorties, ROC Girlies & More Who Embodied The Baddie Blueprint At JAŸ-Z’s Epic Yankee Stadium Takeover

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Buffie The Body Hops In On The Netflix Documentary Trend

Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Not TODAY, Satan! 'Today' Show Intruder Charged With Hate Crime After Accosting Anchor Craig Melvin, NBC Fires Security Guard

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close