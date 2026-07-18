Source: Radio ONE Houston / 97.9 The Box

As Houston gears up for the Been Ridin’ Dirty Concert, DJ J-Que sat down with Slim Thug for a conversation about the lasting impact of UGK’s legendary album Ridin’ Dirty. Celebrating the project’s 30th anniversary, Thugga explains why the album was such a major influence on him as an aspiring rapper and how it helped shape his own approach to Hip-Hop.

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During the interview, Slim Thug also shares a memorable story about meeting the late Pimp C, offering fans a firsthand look at one of the pioneers who helped define Southern rap. The conversation highlights the lasting legacy of Ridin’ Dirty and why the album continues to inspire artists and fans three decades after its release.

CLICK FOR TICKETS TO BEEN RIDIN’ DIRTY: 30TH ANNIVERSARY CONCERT

The interview comes ahead of Bun B’s Been Ridin’ Dirty Concert on August 1 at Smart Financial Centre, where Bun B will perform the iconic album live from start to finish alongside an all-star lineup that includes Lil’ Keke, Big K.R.I.T., Slim Thug, David Banner, 8Ball & MJG, Le$, Chamillionaire, Killa Kyleon, Z-Ro, Devin the Dude, and Botany Boyz, with even more surprise guests expected.

Fans can also save on tickets by visiting participating Trill Burgers locations through July 31 and ordering the Ridin’ Dirty Meal, which includes two burgers, two medium drinks, and two fries. After ordering, scan the QR code on the meal box to unlock a special discount for the Been Ridin’ Dirty Concert. A portion of the proceeds from every Ridin’ Dirty Meal sold benefits Bethel’s Place, helping support an important cause while celebrating one of Houston Hip-Hop’s most iconic albums.

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Slim Thug Reflects on UGK’s Ridin’ Dirty and Meeting Pimp C was originally published on theboxhouston.com