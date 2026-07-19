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The Finest World Cup WAGs Serving 'Sporty Chic' Stadium Style

Gorgeous GOOOOALS! A Gallery Of The Baddest World Cup WAGs Serving 'Sporty Chic' Stadium Style & Soccer Pitch Perfect Pics

A gallery of the baddest World Cup WAGs turning heads, making headlines, and stealing the spotlight with their stunning style.

Published on July 19, 2026

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We still have a case of FIFA Fever over fine footballers like mouthwatering Maduka Okoye, Tim Weah, and Ricardo Ade. And we shouted out the global glambassadors & international it-girlies going viral from the matches, but what about the World Cup WAGs? Let’s get into a list the ladies who are cheering from the sidelines, yet deserve a stunning spotlight all their own.

Spain v England - UEFA Euro 2024 - Final - Olympiastadion
Source: Bradley Collyer – PA Images / Getty

Few WAGs have made a splash Bukayo Saka’s fiancée, Tolami Benson. The model and influencer didn’t feel like she fit in with the standard stadium looks at Arsenal matches. Instead she told British Vogue that she created her own lane of “sports chic.”

“When I came into the football world, I used to just wear the football tops with jeans or shorts, but they never fit me right, so I stopped trying to fit in and started wearing things that worked for me,” she said.

“It’s about high-low: for example, I’ll pair my Louis Vuitton trainers with an Arsenal jersey and Zara shorts. ‘Sports chic’ is what I like to call it,”Tolami explained.

The UK-born baddie comes from a big Nigerian family. She earned a degree in public relations and media before starting a career in advertising. Tolami and Bukayo started dating in 2020, and made their first major appearance as a couple at the 2022 World Cup, according to PEOPLE.

With all that beauty and brains, she quickly became a L’Oréal Paris brand ambassador after attending the 2024 Euros. Then she took that edgy style to her own collection with River Island.

When Tolami isn’t turning turning heads with her stadium styles, she’s ravishing on red carpets beside her man, her man, her man!

The cute couple got engaged in November 2025 and fans can’t wait for a glimpse of their Naija nuptials.

Hit the flip for more World Cup WAGs!

Sira Kessie, wife of Franck Kessie, Team Ivory Coast

Shireen Doku, wife of Jeremy Doku, Team Belgium

Jordeen Buckley, partner of Antonio Semenyo, Team Ghana

Janine Carvalho, partner of of Kevin Pina, Team Cape Verde

Hamisa Mobetto, wife of Stephane Aziz Ki, Team Burkina Faso

Fanny Neguesha, wife of Mario Lemina, Team Gabon

Veronika Yazback, wife of Pape Matar Sarr, Team Senegal

Sofia Mbemba, wife of Chancel Mbemba, Team DR Congo

Shannon Nicole, partner of Kasey Palmer, Team Jamaica

Cindy Mahlangu, wife of Bongani Zungu, Team South Africa

Aaliyah Cloßen, partner of Florian Wirtz, Team Germany

Jaimy Kenswiel, partner of Denzel Dumfries, Team Netherlands

Vicentia Mensah, wife of Gideon Mensah, Team Ghana

Yetunde Olayinka, wife of Peter Olayinka, Team Nigeria

Stephanie Ladewig, wife of Victor Osimhen, Team Nigeria

Nelia Krasso, wife of Jean-Philippe Krasso, Team Ivory Coast

Naima Corbin, wife of Eberechi Eze, Team England

Xafira Bacuna, wife of Leandro Bacuna, Team Cape Verde

Maileine Bassogog, wife of Christian Bassogog, Team Cameroon

Cindy Peroti, partner of Ryan Jiro Gravenberch, Team Netherlands

Suzette Carter, partner of Aurélien Tchouaméni, Team France

Which World Cup WAG was your favorite?

Gorgeous GOOOOALS! A Gallery Of The Baddest World Cup WAGs Serving 'Sporty Chic' Stadium Style & Soccer Pitch Perfect Pics was originally published on bossip.com

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