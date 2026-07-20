REDDZZRUNDOWN RECAP: Man Arrested After Crashing at Beyoncé Estate

A frightening incident unfolded outside Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s East Hampton estate after a 63-year-old man allegedly drove a Subaru at high speed into the property’s security gate. According to reports, the man was arrested and is now facing criminal charges following the crash.

It’s unclear whether anyone was inside the home at the time of the incident, but the alarming situation quickly drew attention online. Authorities have not publicly indicated a motive for the crash, and the investigation remains ongoing. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

In other hip-hop news, two of Compton’s biggest names are preparing to go head-to-head in a highly anticipated Verzuz battle. YG and The Game are set to square off on July 23 at 9 p.m. ET, with the event streaming live on Apple Music and the official Verzuz Instagram page.

The matchup has already sparked conversation among fans eager to see which artist’s catalog comes out on top. Both rappers have delivered numerous West Coast hits throughout their careers, making the battle one of the more anticipated Verzuz events in recent memory.