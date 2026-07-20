Listen Live
Close
The Dominique Da Diva Show

DIVA'S DAILY DIRT: Pooh Shiesty Allegations & Diddy's Twins Speak

DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Pooh Shiesty Allegations & Diddy’s Twins Speak

Pooh Shiesty is facing new allegations in his federal case, Diddy's twin daughters open up about their father, and New Music Friday delivers fresh releases.

Published on July 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Diva's Daily Dirt V1 Graphic

Pooh Shiesty’s legal troubles continue to make headlines as new allegations emerge in his ongoing federal case. According to reports discussed on Diva’s Daily Dirt, prosecutors allege the Memphis rapper paid his co-defendants $5,000 each to help orchestrate an alleged robbery and kidnapping involving Gucci Mane’s former artist Foogiano. The allegations reportedly reference text messages that investigators believe support the claims. Shiesty has not been convicted of these new allegations, and the case remains ongoing.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila Combs, are stepping into the spotlight on their own terms. The sisters recently launched a new clothing line and sat down with Entertainment Tonight to discuss separating their personal identities from the public scrutiny surrounding their father. They emphasized that their careers and accomplishments belong to them and shared that they remain close with Diddy, describing him as someone who gives them valuable advice despite the ongoing attention surrounding their family.

It was also a busy New Music Friday, with several major releases hitting streaming platforms. Rick Ross unveiled his latest album, Set in Stone, featuring collaborations with The-Dream, Jeezy, Don Toliver, Leon Thomas, and Yung Miami. Tory Lanez also released a double album featuring separate hip-hop and R&B sides, while B2K returned with their new single, “Mileage.” Lil B also dropped a new Pharrell-produced track titled “Dead Fresh,” adding even more music for fans to check out this weekend.

SEE ALSO

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

BET Awards 2026 - Arrivals

Eric Benét Says There’s No Bad Blood With JAŸ-Z Nearly A Decade After Being Mentioned On ‘4:44’

Hip-Hop Wired
HOT 97 Summer Jam 2025

HOT 97 Summer Jam 2026 Reveals Star-Studded Lineup Featuring Yung Miami, Fetty Wap & More

Hip-Hop Wired
A close-up portrait of a bearded man with facial tattoos wearing a fur-trimmed coat and jewelry, against a white background with text "RICK ROSS" and "SET IN STONE".

Biggest Takeaways From Rick Ross’ New Album, ’Set In Stone’

Hip-Hop Wired
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest

Pooh Shiesty Allegedly Paid $5K To Help Rob Gucci Mane, Court Documents Claim

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Contests  |  kysdc Staff

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

8 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: These Black Celebrity Couples Brought Love And Style To The 2026 ESPYS

34 Items
Celebrity  |  Alex Ford

Gorgeous Girls, Girls, Girls! The Finest, Flyest & Flossiest Shorties, ROC Girlies & More Who Embodied The Baddie Blueprint At JAŸ-Z’s Epic Yankee Stadium Takeover

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Buffie The Body Hops In On The Netflix Documentary Trend

Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Not TODAY, Satan! 'Today' Show Intruder Charged With Hate Crime After Accosting Anchor Craig Melvin, NBC Fires Security Guard

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close