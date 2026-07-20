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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Poor Air Quality Sparks Health Warnings

Dangerous air quality across D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia has prompted health officials to urge residents to limit outdoor activity and wear masks.

Published on July 20, 2026

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Residents across the DMV are being urged to take extra precautions as dangerous air quality continues to impact the region. Health officials say smoke drifting into the area has pushed Air Quality Index (AQI) levels into the “Very Unhealthy” range in several communities, with some locations nearing hazardous conditions. The poor air quality is being driven largely by wildfire smoke that has spread across parts of the Mid-Atlantic. 

Communities including Washington, D.C., Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax County, Montgomery County, and other parts of Northern Virginia have reported AQI readings above 200, placing them in the purple category. Some areas west of Washington, including portions of Loudoun and Fairfax counties, have seen readings approach 300, which is just below the maroon category reserved for hazardous air quality. 

Doctors and public health officials warn that the smoky conditions can affect everyone—not just people with asthma or other respiratory conditions. Symptoms may include headaches, itchy or watery eyes, sore throat, coughing, chest pain, chest tightness, dizziness, and difficulty breathing. Anyone experiencing severe or worsening symptoms should contact a healthcare provider immediately. 

Because of the unhealthy conditions, some outdoor events and activities have been canceled or modified throughout the region. Officials recommend limiting time outside as much as possible, keeping windows closed, using air conditioning or air purifiers when available, and wearing a well-fitting N95 or KN95 mask if you must spend time outdoors. Pet owners are also encouraged to keep walks brief until conditions improve. 

Air quality can change throughout the day as weather patterns shift, so residents are encouraged to monitor local forecasts and official air quality updates before heading outside. Until the smoke clears, experts say it’s best to reduce outdoor exposure and prioritize your health and safety. 

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