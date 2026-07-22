Zendaya Bashfully Confirms Marriage To Tom Holland While Turning Down Fan's Proposal: 'You're Too Late!'

Zendaya and Holland have been tight-lipped about their wedding, but she jokingly confirmed her marital status to a fan.

The couple has consistently kept their relationship private, wanting to protect it from public scrutiny.

Zendaya believes parts of her life will be public, but she has control over what she chooses to share.

Zendaya knows just how to keep us guessing!

Source: Medios y Media / Getty

Zendaya may be keeping the details of her marriage to Tom Holland under lock and key, but she’s no longer pretending she isn’t a married woman.

Holland, 30, officially confirmed that he and Zendaya, 29, tied the knot back in June after months of rumors. Since then, the couple has remained tight-lipped about their big day. Still, Zendaya had a playful response ready when a fan shouted, “Will you marry me, please?” while she was walking the red carpet at the Spider-Man: Brand New Day fan event in Mexico on Monday, July 20.

The actress didn’t hesitate before jokingly replying, “You’re too late!”

This moment is one of the few times Zendaya has publicly acknowledged her marital status. The Emmy winner has long been vocal about wanting to keep her relationship out of the spotlight, and Holland has been equally careful about sharing details—aside from occasionally referring to Zendaya as his “wife” in recent interviews.

Holland first confirmed their marriage while shutting down AI-generated wedding photos during an interview with Esquire, published on June 16. Explaining why his family wasn’t fooled by the fake images, he said, “they were all there” at the couple’s real wedding.

His comments came several months after Zendaya’s longtime stylist, Law Roach, appeared to spill the beans about the couple’s nuptials. During an appearance on the Access Hollywood red carpet at the 2026 Actor Awards on March 1, Roach, 48, told reporters, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

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Zendaya only added to the speculation weeks later when she attended the 2026 Oscars on March 15 wearing a gold wedding band alongside her engagement ring. She’s continued to wear the ring ever since.

Of course, Zendaya and Holland’s love story goes way back. The pair first met while playing Peter Parker and Michelle “MJ” Jones in the Spider-Man franchise beginning in 2017. Fans spent years speculating that their on-screen chemistry had carried over into real life, but it wasn’t until paparazzi photos showed them kissing in a car in July 2021 that their romance was officially confirmed.

Just a few months later, Holland made things Instagram official by posting a sweet birthday tribute for Zendaya’s 25th birthday, calling her “my MJ” in the caption.

Despite their global fame, the couple has consistently kept their relationship private.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in June 2023, Holland explained, “Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of, and we want to keep as sacred as possible. We don’t think that we owe it to anyone. It’s our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers.”

Zendaya shared a similar perspective during an August 2023 interview with Elle, saying that “protecting the peace” in their relationship remains a top priority.

“Parts of my life, I accept, are going to be public. I can’t not be a person and live my life and love the person I love,” the Euphoria star said. “But also, I do have control over what I choose to share.”

For now, it seems fans shouldn’t expect Zendaya to offer many more details about married life anytime soon, though her cheeky “You’re too late!” may be all the confirmation we need.

Zendaya Bashfully Confirms Marriage To Tom Holland While Turning Down Fan's Proposal: 'You're Too Late!' was originally published on bossip.com