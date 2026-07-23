Listen Live
Close
Local

Beautiful Weather Arrives in Maryland Before Heat and Storms

Sunshine and Lower Humidity Expected Across Maryland Through Saturday

Published on July 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Apartments, office buildings and homes in the skyline in Baltimore Maryland USA
Source: Marcus Jones / Getty


Maryland is getting a welcome break from the summer heat, humidity and storms, with some of the nicest weather of July expected to last through the start of the weekend.

Low humidity, sunshine and comfortable temperatures will make Thursday through Saturday ideal for outdoor plans across the state.

After a cool start Thursday morning, with temperatures in the upper 50s and 60s, afternoon highs are expected to reach only the upper 70s and lower 80s. Skies will remain mostly sunny, while a northerly breeze keeps the air feeling fresh and comfortable.

The pleasant weather will continue Friday and Saturday. Afternoon temperatures will remain in the lower 80s, with plenty of sunshine and low humidity.

Changes will begin Sunday as temperatures and humidity slowly increase. Most of the day should remain dry, but a few isolated showers or thunderstorms could develop later in the afternoon or evening.

By Monday, warmer and more humid conditions will return across Maryland. Scattered thunderstorms are also expected to develop during the afternoon and evening.

Another round of heat and storms may arrive Tuesday. Some thunderstorms could become strong, although the exact timing and severity will become clearer as the system gets closer.

Marylanders should take advantage of the comfortable weather while it lasts, as typical July heat, humidity and storm chances return early next week.

SEE ALSO

Sunshine and Lower Humidity Expected Across Maryland Through Saturday was originally published on 92q.com

More from 93.9 WKYS

You May Also Like

Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Opens Up About His Fascination With Aliens And Civilizations

Hip-Hop Wired
2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest

Pooh Shiesty’s Bond Request Denied By Judge Amid Gucci Mane Kidnapping Case

Hip-Hop Wired
Two people, a man and a woman, posing together and smiling. The man is wearing a black shirt and the woman is wearing an Argentina jersey.

Drakes Spoils Sexyy Red With Red Birkin Bag After World Cup Final Link-Up

Hip-Hop Wired
A young man in a black suit and tie standing on a grassy bank overlooking a body of water.

$100K Reward Announced In Nolan Wells Case As Family Seeks Answers

Hip-Hop Wired

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Contests  |  kysdc Staff

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

6 Items
Entertainment  |  Shamika Sanders

Heartwarming Moments From Kai Cenat's Streamer University

Sports  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

Highs And Lows: The Biggest Winners (& Losers) Of NFL Season Week 7 & Mastering The Edge

Grandmother, mom, serve girls hot dogs on Fourth of July
16 Items
Entertainment  |  Robyn "Blu" Smith

20 Free & Fun Things To Do Around The D.C. This July

Celebrity  |  imannmilner

Not TODAY, Satan! 'Today' Show Intruder Charged With Hate Crime After Accosting Anchor Craig Melvin, NBC Fires Security Guard

93.9 WKYS

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close