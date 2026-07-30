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Alleged Sex Tape Of Ari Fletcher & 'Mystery Man' Leaks

'D—k Little As Hell' — Alleged Ari Fletcher Sex Tape Leaks Online, Finesse2Tymes Adds Fuel To The Fire

It appears that some more online drama surrounding Ari Fletcher has popped out and a male rapper is weighing in.

Published on July 30, 2026
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Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It appears that some more online drama surrounding Ari Fletcher has popped out.

This time, an explicit tape that allegedly features the influencer in a compromising position with an unknown man. Although the man’s face is not shown in the video, many suspect that it could be Fletcher’s longtime partner, rapper MoneyBagg Yo.

Fellow rapper Finesse2Tymes decided to put his unsolicited two cents in the conversation. Taking to social media, Finesse said that Bagg’s private parts was “little as hell.”

RELATED CONTENT: Ayyye! Ari Fletcher Debuts Bold Big Chop — ‘Ain’t No Feeling Like Being Free’

Again, it has not been confirmed if Bagg is the man in the video, and Ari herself has not commented on the alleged leak as of press time. On the bright side, the couple does have something positive to look forward to.

Late last month, Ari confirmed the couple’s engagement with The Shade Room during BET weekend.

“Well, we have an official wedding planned for 2027,” Fletcher told TSR. “I’m really excited. But I’m real nervous. Because, like, damn, I’m grown as hell. A wedding! Like, ooh! But I’m excited… I’m thinking destination [wedding]. No, I want to do both [destination and traditional], though. I want to invite everybody. I know everybody can’t do destination just because of whatever personal things. But I do want to go far away and have me a nice lil’ destination wedding.”

RELATED CONTENT: Ari Fletcher Had A White Girl Breaking Her Back Trying To Keep Up During A Twerk-Off

'D—k Little As Hell' — Alleged Ari Fletcher Sex Tape Leaks Online, Finesse2Tymes Adds Fuel To The Fire was originally published on madamenoire.com

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