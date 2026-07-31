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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Virginia’s New Pay Transparency Law Explained

Virginia job seekers now have new protections as employers must disclose salary ranges in job postings and can no longer ask about applicants' salary history.

Published on July 31, 2026
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DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

Virginia job seekers now have greater transparency during the hiring process thanks to a new state law aimed at making pay information more accessible.

As of July 1, employers across the Commonwealth are required to include the wage, salary, or a good-faith pay rangein both public and internal job postings. The law is designed to help applicants make informed decisions before investing time in completing applications or attending interviews, while also promoting greater pay equity in the workplace.

In addition to requiring salary ranges in job listings, the legislation prohibits employers from asking applicants about their previous pay history. Instead of basing compensation on what a candidate earned in a prior role, employers are expected to evaluate applicants based on the responsibilities of the position and the value they bring to the organization.

The law also gives workers and applicants added legal protections. Employers are prohibited from refusing to interview, hire, promote, or otherwise retaliate against someone simply because they decline to share their salary history. If an employer violates the law, workers may have the right to pursue legal action, although businesses may be given time to correct job postings as they adjust to the new requirements.

Supporters of the legislation say pay transparency can help reduce wage disparities, encourage fairer negotiations, and provide applicants with a clearer understanding of compensation before they begin the hiring process. For job seekers, knowing a position’s salary range upfront can save valuable time and eliminate uncertainty during interviews.

The law also encourages transparency within organizations by requiring employers to provide information about compensation for equivalent positions when applicable. For Virginians searching for new opportunities, the changes represent a significant step toward a more open and equitable hiring process.

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