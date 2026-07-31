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DMV LOCAL RECAP: Maryland Aids Howard Students, Tax-Free Week

Maryland is offering support to disenrolled Howard University students while families prepare to save during the state's upcoming tax-free week.

Published on July 31, 2026
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DMV Local News - Dominique Da Diva

Maryland officials are stepping in to support students affected by the recent disenrollment of hundreds of incoming Howard University students, while also helping families prepare for the back-to-school season with the return of the state’s annual tax-free week.

Governor Wes Moore announced that Maryland is partnering with institutions within the University System of Maryland to provide expedited admissions opportunities and financial aid assistance for eligible Maryland residents who were recently disenrolled from Howard University just weeks before the start of the fall semester.

In addition to helping students continue their college education without significant delays, impacted Maryland residents may also qualify for an $800 credit to help offset the loss of their non-refundable Howard University enrollment deposit. State leaders say the initiative is intended to ensure students can remain on track for higher education despite the unexpected setback.

The announcement comes after many students and families took to social media to share their frustration and disappointment over the late disenrollment notices, which left many scrambling to make alternate college plans just weeks before classes begin.

Maryland families also have another reason to plan ahead. The state’s annual Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week is returning August 9 through August 15, giving shoppers a break from the state’s 6% sales tax on qualifying back-to-school purchases.

During the sales tax holiday, eligible clothing and footwear purchases are exempt from sales tax, and the first $40 spent on a qualifying backpack or bookbag is also tax-free. The program is designed to help families manage rising costs while encouraging residents to support local retailers before students return to the classroom.

Shoppers can also participate in the #ShopMDTaxFreeContest, which offers participants a chance to win cash prizes, including a $1,000 prize, by supporting Maryland businesses during the tax-free shopping week.

With college support initiatives and back-to-school savings available, Maryland is offering families multiple ways to prepare for the upcoming school year while easing some of the financial burden.

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