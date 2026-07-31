'HB' Exclusive: Diarra Kilpatrick Says ‘Diarra From Detroit’ Is Unlike Anything Else On TV

Season 2 blends comedy, mystery, and action-adventure, exploring Detroit's hidden secrets.

The show's protagonist, Diarra, tackles crimes while navigating her messy dating life.

The creator, Diarra Kilpatrick, aims for a carefree summer vibe off-screen with casual fashion and R&B music.

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

If Nancy Drew was a chocolate brown woman with hot sauce in her bag and Detroit running through her veins, she would probably look a lot like Diarra.

She would spend her days solving crimes, chasing clues, and trying to figure out dating at the same time. She’s like a few of our friends in the group chat. She knows how to handle everybody else’s mess while still trying to figure out her own. That’s probably why we can’t get enough of “Diarra From Detroit.”

This month, we caught up with the show’s creator and star, Diarra Kilpatrick. We talked about Season 2, her love for Detroit, her summer vibes, and the trends she’s loving right now.

Season 2 premiered July 29, and Diarra shared what fans can expect.

‘Diarra From Detroit’ Season 2 Brings More Mystery And More Action

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

No spoilers here, but the Season 2 premiere kicks things off with a memorable homecoming celebration after Diarra’s casual, everyday kidnapping ordeal.

Yes, kidnapping.

The scene feels tailor-made to capture the chaotic energy of a real Detroit family gathering. It sets the tone for another season filled with mystery, comedy, action, and plenty of twists.

In addition to Diarra, the series stars Jon Chaffin, Bryan Terrell Clark, and DomiNque Perry.

Fans already know “Diarra From Detroit” blends comedy with mystery. “People keep saying we are one of one,” she told HelloBeautiful. “People keep saying there is nothing quite like this on television. It’s a comedy, it’s a mystery, and then this season we actually move into the action-adventure phase.”

Viewers will also get to see another side of Detroit. “Yes, we move into the action-adventure phase,” she said. “A little Indiana Jones on top of the mystery comedy aspect.”

The cast even filmed beneath the city. “We were in the tunnels,” Diarra said. “Detroit has a lot of secret places underneath the city, so we explored some of that.”

Why Everyone Can Relate To ‘Diarra From Detroit’

The series delivers laughs without pretending life outside its world doesn’t exist.

“We need some levity,” Diarra said. “We also need a way to talk about some of the stuff that’s going on. It’s not like we’re in a bubble or a box.”

Crime remains at the center of the mystery.

“We are acknowledging that there’s crime out there that needs to be solved,” she said. “This woman is kind of taking it upon herself to be like Angela Lansbury and solve these crimes.”

Of course, solving crimes is only half the story.

“She also has a messy dating life, which is the part that I think so many can relate to.”

Diarra Kilpatrick Is Keeping Her Summer Carefree

After writing and acting out kidnappings, crimes, tunnels, and dating drama, Diarra wants far less chaos in her real life.

When we asked about her summer vibe, she kept it simple.

“I want to have a fun, carefree summer with some nice R&B on my playlist and good vibes,” she said. “Just spending time with my husband and my son. Very chill.”

Her summer uniform matches that laid-back energy.

“I’m living in high-waisted short shorts and crop tops,” she said. “That’s my summer uniform. I’m loving it.”

Diarra may want a carefree summer, but her character has no such luck. Season 2 brings more crimes, more Detroit secrets, and even bigger adventures. Add Diarra’s messy dating life and unforgettable family, and the show remains exactly what viewers called it: one of one.

Catch Season 2 of “Diarra From Detroit” on Paramount+ now.

'HB' Exclusive: Diarra Kilpatrick Says ‘Diarra From Detroit’ Is Unlike Anything Else On TV was originally published on hellobeautiful.com