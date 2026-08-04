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DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Chris Brown Appeal, Cardi B’s Diamond Win

Chris Brown was sued in a lawsuit and is appealing a $12.9 million verdict, while Cardi B's "WAP" goes Diamond and Coco Jones ties the knot.

Published on August 4, 2026
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Chris Brown is continuing his legal fight after being ordered to pay $12.9 million in a civil lawsuit involving an alleged dog attack at his California home. Brown and his company, Black Pyramid LLC, have filed a notice seeking a new trial, arguing there were issues with the jury and disputing the severity of the former housekeeper’s claims. The woman alleged she suffered permanent injuries, including facial scarring, partial vision loss, nerve damage, and skin grafts after Brown’s Caucasian Shepherd, Hades, attacked her in 2020. The case is expected to return to court later this fall.

On a lighter note, Cardi B is celebrating another career milestone. Her chart-topping collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP,” has officially been certified Diamond, surpassing 10 million units sold just days before the song’s sixth anniversary. The achievement adds another historic accolade to the rapper’s already impressive résumé.

Love was also in the air over the weekend. Coco Jones and NBA star Donovan Mitchell officially tied the knot in a private ceremony, with videos from the celebration quickly making the rounds online. Meanwhile, T.I. and Tinycelebrated their enduring love by renewing their wedding vows in Jamaica after 16 years of marriage. The couple reportedly honored Black-owned businesses by using all-Black vendors for the special occasion, making the celebration even more meaningful.

From courtroom battles to Diamond records and wedding celebrations, today’s entertainment headlines are packed with unforgettable moments.

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