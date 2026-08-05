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Stefon Diggs Reportedly Set To Sign With Washington Commanders

Published on August 5, 2026
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The Washington Commanders are adding another proven weapon to their offense.

Multiple reports indicate that four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs is set to sign with Washington, giving quarterback Jayden Daniels another experienced target entering the 2026 season.

| Related: Monte Coleman, Commanders Icon and Three-Time Super Bowl Champion, Dies at 68

Per ESPN, Diggs is set to sign a one-year deal worth up to $12 million.

Diggs, a Maryland native who played college football at the University of Maryland, returns home after spending last season with the New England Patriots. Before that, he starred for the Buffalo Bills, where he earned four straight Pro Bowl selections and led the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards during the 2020 season.

| Related: Top 10 Best High Schools in Washington, D.C.

Washington has looked to strengthen its receiving corps this offseason, and Diggs is expected to provide another reliable option alongside Terry McLaurin. The addition gives Daniels another accomplished pass catcher as the Commanders prepare for the upcoming season.

Diggs enters the next chapter of his career as one of the NFL’s most productive receivers of the past decade. Through the 2025 season, he has totaled 942 receptions for 11,504 yards and 74 touchdowns while earning four Pro Bowl selections, a first-team All-Pro honor in 2020 and a second-team All-Pro nod in 2022.

After an injury riddled second season, young QB Daniels will certainly benefit from the veteran receiver, especially after the Commanders chose to let Deebo Samuel walk.

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Stefon Diggs Reportedly Set To Sign With Washington Commanders was originally published on woldcnews.com

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