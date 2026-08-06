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DIVA’S DAILY DIRT: Beyoncé Drops Music, Cardi B Scores Campaign

Beyoncé surprised fans with a new EP, A$AP Rocky revealed Rihanna is back in the studio, Cardi B landed a major campaign, and Diddy's release date has changed.

Published on August 6, 2026
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Beyoncé is reminding fans that she still knows how to break the internet. The superstar surprised listeners with a four-track EP that includes multiple versions of “Morning Dew,” including an acoustic rendition and a collaboration featuring Jay-Z. As expected, the unannounced release immediately sparked conversation online, with fans speculating whether the timing on the fourth day of the month was another one of Beyoncé’s signature symbolic rollouts.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky is giving the Navy hope that Rihanna’s long-awaited return to music could finally be on the horizon. During a recent interview, Rocky couldn’t help but gush about his relationship with the global superstar before accidentally revealing that Rihanna is back in the recording studio working on new music. While he jokingly admitted he might “get in trouble” for sharing the news, fans are celebrating any sign that a new album may finally be on the way.

Cardi B is also making headlines after teaming up with Old Navy for the retailer’s latest denim campaign. The rapper brought her trademark humor to the promotion, joking about the challenges of finding jeans that fit after cosmetic surgery while highlighting the brand’s inclusive sizing options.

In legal news, Sean “Diddy” Combs’ projected release date has reportedly been pushed back following disciplinary issues related to an alleged altercation while incarcerated. According to federal records, his expected release is now listed as February 20, 2028.

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