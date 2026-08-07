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Famous crash investigations that changed road safety are the Princess Diana crash and the Ford Pinto investigations. There were also the Kentucky school bus crash and the Tracy Morgan crash.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2023, there were over 6.1 million police-reported traffic crashes. This may sound like a lot, but without many of the road safety changes that were made in the last few decades, that number would be a lot higher.

These are the crash investigations that significantly changed road safety for the better.

The Princess Diana Crash

The Princess Diana crash in 1997 is one of the most notable crash cases, as it sparked worldwide attention and renewed conversations about vehicle safety. Investigations concluded that multiple factors contributed to the tragedy, including:

Excessive speed

Driver impairment

Pursuit by photographers

They highlighted a simple yet critical issue, though: seat belt use. Only one occupant in the car was wearing a seat belt, and experts concluded that proper restraint use could have significantly improved the chances of survival for some passengers.

Seat belt laws already existed in many countries, but the case increased public awareness of their life-saving benefits.

The Ford Pinto Investigations

During the 1970s, vehicle safety investigations involving the Ford Pinto (regarding rear-end collisions) revealed serious concerns about the vehicle’s fuel tank placement. Several crashes resulted in fires after relatively low-speed impacts, and this prompted not only lawsuits, but also government scrutiny and public debate over automotive safety standards.

It’s one of the historic crash probes that still remains controversial in some respects, but it led to greater emphasis on crash testing, fuel system integrity, and engineering decisions during vehicle development. Automakers began investing more heavily in designing fuel tanks that were better protected during collisions, while regulators strengthened standards governing fuel leakage after crashes.

The Kentucky School Bus Crash

One of the deadliest school transportation disasters in US history happened in 1988 near Carrollton, KY, when a drunk driver collided with a school bus carrying students home from a church trip. The devastating fire that followed exposed weaknesses in:

Emergency exits

Fuel system protection

Flammability of interior materials

The tragedy prompted significant changes to federal school bus safety requirements. This included improved emergency exit designs, more fire-resistant interior materials, stronger fuel system protections, and enhanced evacuation procedures.

The Tracy Morgan Crash

The 2014 Tracy Morgan crash drew national attention to the dangers of fatigued commercial driving. Investigators determined that a tractor-trailer driver had been awake for a long time before the collision, so this raised concerns about scheduling practices and compliance with hours-of-service regulations.

The investigation renewed focus on fatigue as a major contributor to serious crashes involving large commercial vehicles, which Denver car injury lawyers see often. Transportation companies then increased attention to electronic logging devices, driver scheduling, fatigue management training, and safety monitoring systems.

Crash Investigations Have Made Our Roads Safer

There have been unfortunate accidents, but the resulting crash investigations have made our roads safer. This ensures that the lives lost haven’t gone to waste and that the general population is better protected.

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