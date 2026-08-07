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REDDZZRUNDOWN: Wendy Williams Documentary, Kanye Lawsuit Update

Wendy Williams could be getting a new documentary, while Kanye West has been sued in a lawsuit by a producer seeking $110,000 in unpaid compensation.

Published on August 7, 2026
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Wendy Williams may soon be making a return to television—this time through a new documentary. According to reports, both Netflix and Peacock are reportedly developing separate projects centered on the iconic talk show host.

One of the documentaries is expected to be produced by Susan Bass, Williams’ longtime producer. Reports have offered conflicting details about Wendy’s involvement, with some claiming she was expected to participate while others insist she was never slated to appear on camera. Regardless of which version proves true, fans are hopeful any upcoming project will tell her story with the care and respect many felt was missing from previous documentaries.

Meanwhile, Kanye West is once again facing legal trouble. The rapper and producer has been sued in a lawsuit by an anonymous music producer who claims he contributed work to Kanye’s projects Bully and Vultures 2 but was never compensated.

According to the lawsuit, the producer is seeking $110,000 in unpaid wages for his work on the albums. The latest filing adds to a growing list of legal disputes involving West over the past several years. At this time, Kanye has not publicly responded to the allegations.

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