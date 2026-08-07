Sybil Wilkes Covers Today’s What We Need to Know: Dr. Fauci, Primary Wins, New Flue Vaccine

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Sybil Wilkes delivers the news that matters most in her signature “What We Need to Know” segment. From Capitol Hill to your neighborhood ice cream shop, here are the four headlines that matter most today. Here’s what you need to know.

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Senate Committee Votes to Hold Fauci in Contempt

A Republican-led Senate committee, chaired by Kentucky Senator Rand Paul, voted to hold retired immunologist Dr. Anthony Fauci in contempt of Congress. The vote followed a heated standoff in which Fauci repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment rights. Fauci accused lawmakers of attempting to coerce him into perjury as a way to justify criminal charges. The decision marks a sharp escalation in a long-running political battle and signals continued tension between congressional Republicans and one of the nation’s most recognized public health figures.