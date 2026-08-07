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Earn Your Leisure Hasn't Turned Their Back On Atlanta

Earn Your Leisure Hasn’t Turned Their Back On Atlanta

Published on August 7, 2026
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Two men, one wearing a denim jacket and the other a graphic t-shirt, sitting in front of a red background with the text "Earn Your Leisure: The Interview".
Source: Reach Media / other

EYL Talks Invest Fest, Wealth, and Community on The Morning Hustle

Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings, the duo behind Earn Your Leisure (EYL), stopped by The Morning Hustle to set the record straight and spread the financial literacy gospel. First up: the so-called “beef” with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. The pair made it clear there’s no bad blood. Comments they made on New York radio got twisted online. In reality, they’ve built a five-year relationship with the mayor’s office and were simply calling for stronger support from city and corporate leaders—not throwing shade at Atlanta’s people.


The conversation shifted to Invest Fest ticket prices. Some folks called the $250 general admission tag steep. They pushed back, pointing out that people happily drop thousands on concerts, games, and meet-and-greets. Saying we often undervalue things that could change our life, they framed financial education as the real investment.

The economic impact speaks for itself. With 31,300-plus tickets sold, Invest Fest pours money into local vendors, food trucks, and Atlanta nightlife. EYL says they also gives back through free tickets for HBCU students and a pitch competition for high schoolers.

They didn’t dodge the negativity either. The guys debunked a viral graphic falsely tying arrested or bankrupt people to the event, and defended entrepreneur Pinky Cole against online attacks. As Rashad put it, “When the hate don’t work, they start telling lies.”

This year’s lineup is stacked—Serena Williams, Steve Harvey, Nick Cannon —with a heavy focus on AI and real-world money moves.

Finally, EYL dropped gems on budgeting, compound interest, and asset protection. Their message on building generational wealth was simple: not everyone is cut out to be an entrepreneur, but everyone can become an investor and change their financial future.

RELATED STORIES:

Nearly Half Of Americans Say They’re Financially Worse Off Than A Year Ago

A Financial Guide For Black Families Eyeing Generational Wealth

Successful Economic Boycotts Require Sustained Strategy 

SEE ALSO

Earn Your Leisure Hasn’t Turned Their Back On Atlanta was originally published on themorninghustle.com

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